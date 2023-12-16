In the United States, there is a prohibition on the entry of products that may harm its inhabitants, as well as harm its interests as a nation. That is why The Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) made a compilation of the prohibitions of the main 40 government agencies in the country and among them there are several medications.

The US allows the entry of certain medicines as long as the guidelines established for these are followed.. Therefore, it is crucial to follow the recommendations provided by CBP to be able to enter the country.

The first thing to know is that there are products that are strictly prohibited and others that can be carried under certain conditions. The first ones include those with “high potential for abuse”, such as rohypnol, known generically as “flunitrazepam”. and whose use, according to the portal Get Smart About Drugs It has been linked to cases of sexual abuse.

Also on the list is “GHB”, an antidepressant that usually comes in liquid or powder form.and which is popularly used as a drug at festivals and discos, as it is mixed with any drink.

Another of the medications that CBP mentions is the well-known “fen-phen.”. In accordance with Hogan Injuryis a combination of fenfluramine and phentermine, which was initially used as a treatment to treat obesity and overweight in patients, but over the years heart problems were attributed to prolonged consumption.

What medications can I enter the United States with?

Likewise, the CBP specifies that if the medications that are planned to be brought into the United States contain potentially addictive substances or narcotics, such as some cough syrups, tranquilizers, sleeping pills and antidepressants, a series of instructions must be followed.

It is essential to declare all medications that you bring with you to a customs official. These must be in their original containers and you should only carry the amount that will be taken on the days you plan to stay in the country. In addition, all these products must be supported by a medical prescription indicating the substances used, as well as their dosage and the reason and importance of their consumption.

For people who wish to enter the United States by land, the variable of not being able to carry more than fifty units of the dose is added, unless they have a permit from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). English) and all the aforementioned requirements are met.

It is essential to note that only legally prescribed medications can be imported into the United States for personal use.. Possession of certain substances may also violate state laws. The Food and Drug Administration strictly prohibits the importation of prescription drugs purchased outside the country, even if they were obtained with a prescription from a foreign doctor.