Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LP gas) has suffered a decrease in its price in the municipalities of San Luis Potosi during the week of May 7-13.

This as reported by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE). Some municipalities of San Luis Potosí will reach costs above 21 pesos per kilogram.

In section 166, which includes municipalities such as Charcas, Matehuala, Santo Domingo, Vanegas, Venado, Villa de Guadalupe and Villa de la Paz, the maximum price of LP Gas will be $20.98 per kilo and $11.33 per liter, where it will be more expensive

While region 164, which includes municipalities such as Ciudad Valles, Coxcatlán, El Naranjo, Huehuetlán, Matlapa, Tamasopo and Xilitla, among others, will have the lowest prices with $17.94 a kilo and $9.69 a liter.

In the capital from San Luis Potosí, Mexquitic de Carmona, Salinas, Santa María del Río and Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, the price will be $20.26 per kilogram and $10.94 per liter.

If you want to buy a cylinder of 30 kilograms, the price should not exceed $629.40 in municipalities where LP Gas is more expensive.

While a 20-kilogram cylinder will be priced at $419.60 and a 10-kilogram cylinder at $209.80.

It should be noted that these prices already include VAT and will be valid during the week of May 07 to 13.