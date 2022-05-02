The beginning of the Eid day for most Iraqis, represented by the father and children going to the mosque to perform the Eid prayer, after which the family eats breakfast, which consists of several dishes, most notably “Al-Kahi and Al-Qaymar”.

“Al-Kahi and Al-Qaymar” is a famous Iraqi dish that Iraqi families used to eat as the main breakfast during holidays and official holidays.

And the kahi is a kind of fluffy pastry, similar to “feteer meshaltet” in Egypt, while Qaymar is the Iraqi creamy cream, and the milk of buffaloes found in the marshes of Iraq and other cities overlooking the river, is the preferred milk for making Qaymer.

An Iraqi tea is added to the table, which is “doesed” over coal, and cardamom is added to it, and it has a special taste on the morning of Eid, after it is completely absent in the morning during the month of Ramadan.

After the Eid prayer, many Iraqis go to visit cemeteries, as it is one of the traditions that Iraqis are keen to practice.

After that, family visits usually start after breakfast on the first day of Eid. The first house that Iraqis visit is the parents’ house, or the family’s house. They stay there until it is time for lunch, and then go to present the greetings to the relatives.

During the visits, “Kalejah” stands out, as it is the most prominent food that symbolizes the Eid, and it is the Iraqi “Maamoul” that is served on Eid, and it contains several types, most notably the “Kleija” dates.

On the night of Eid, the family members take turns kneading the kalejah by hand, then it is left for about two full hours. The total gathering of family members around the table during the careful cutting of the dough into small art forms is one of the most important rituals of preparing the kalejah, which may last for many hours, usually extending until dawn Eid night.

Families devote themselves to presenting their own kleija to visitors on the feast, and the kleija of dates and kleich of walnuts stand out.

Despite the decline in many of the customs and popular rituals of Eid, due to the change and development of life, and the preoccupation of many with their concerns, their livelihood and the obsession with security, Iraqis still preserve the flavor of the past, folklore, simplicity of living and the luster of life.