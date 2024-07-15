The writer began his article, which Sky News Arabia reviewed, by pointing out that second terms have rarely been successful in modern American presidential history. The luster of Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton’s re-election faded in the face of scandals – the Iran-Contra scandal for Reagan, Monica Lewinsky for Clinton – while George W. Bush was defeated in the unwinnable Iraq war.

Even Barack Obama, whose second term was not tainted by scandal or war, found it nearly impossible to repeat the legislative victories of his first term amid increasingly hysterical partisan warfare.

In Spiegel’s estimation, all of this should serve as a cautionary tale for Joe Biden and the team around him as they struggle fiercely to retain his place at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket after his disastrous debate performance.

“Even if we take their arguments seriously — that the president is still at the top of his game and can still defeat Donald Trump in November — how can they imagine what a second Biden term would look like given the events of the past two weeks?” he continued.

There is no doubt that any trust built during his first four years in office has now been irreparably damaged.

How can anyone, whether legislative leaders in Congress or foreign dignitaries in distant capitals, take his administration’s words seriously when so many feel betrayed by the White House’s repeated insistence that the president’s well-being has not changed?

Once confidence in an incumbent is lost, that elusive trait known as political capital begins to collapse. A second-term president, who is by definition a “lame duck,” effectively returns to office with that trait exhausted.

A president who is reelected when much of the political and geopolitical establishment believes he was misled about something as basic as mental acuity is starting from a deeper hole, Spiegel says.

There was a moment during the post-debate furor over the past two weeks that made this point starkly clear. On July 4, Biden had a 30-minute phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister with whom the White House has grown increasingly frustrated. The two men discussed Biden’s three-phase peace plan for Israel’s war in Gaza, a senior administration official said, insisting that “the conversation was detailed, and it went into the text of the agreement.”

It was hard to hear those words without thinking of just the week before, when the president seemed unable to even recall the second and third stages of his plan. Could Netanyahu—or any other world leader, for that matter—take Biden seriously as a mediator on such important matters?

Biden’s defenders will argue that such assessments are unfair, that the president has an impressive record of rallying allies in Ukraine and keeping pressure on Netanyahu. Some have argued that he has a strong crisis management team. But politics is a contact sport, and his team must now deal with a new reality: allies and adversaries alike will inevitably take Biden’s health into account.

“If the past two weeks are any indication, we already know what a second Biden term will look like,” he added. “Any public appearance will be scrutinized for gaps in the president’s memory. Any effort to shield him from the public or the press will be met with backlash — which could then force him to make more public appearances, inevitably rebooting concerns about his competence in the event of a gaffe — for a politician who has been prone to gaffes at the best of times.”

Policy initiatives will be overshadowed by questions about who is pulling the president’s strings.

Calls for regular cognitive and neurological testing will become a regular part of political discourse.

A second term, already burdened by the political flaws of Biden’s predecessors, will be made immeasurably more difficult by questions about his age.

This is what Biden’s supporters are fighting for. It seems to be one of the most poisoned chalices ever offered to a politician and his entourage. They may be right that Trump’s demagoguery and unpopularity will persuade voters to support Biden regardless of doubts about his age. But is this really the presidency they wanted? Shouldn’t they ask themselves that very question before they continue their campaign?

No changes

Former US State Department advisor Hazem Ghabra said in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia Economy that markets expect Trump to win, and various opinion polls are in favor of the former US president, but if Biden stays, and given the economic files, “I do not think there will be major changes (from his approach in the first presidential term).”

He added: We may see new taxes imposed, or tax rates raised, or specific tax sectors targeted… As we know, the democratic approach and the American left’s approach raised taxes to cover the state’s deficit… and we will not see any reforms in the state to reduce government spending.

As for inflation, he says: “I don’t think policies will change in general, but we will see a very limited reduction in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve this year, but not in huge numbers or leaps. Inflation is a global problem, not an American one, and this global dimension is difficult to control in one country rather than another.”

Al-Ghabra continues: “I believe that there are major challenges facing Biden (if he wins a new presidential term) or any other president who comes to restore American production in particular; the United States does not produce… and this is a logically unacceptable problem, as American technology depends on China… and therefore there must be solutions to raise and restructure American industry.” Among the most pressing issues, according to Al-Ghabra, is the problem of “clean energy.”

loss of confidence

President Joe Biden is facing growing calls from within his own Democratic Party not to run for a second term, following his disappointing performance in the last presidential debate with rival Donald Trump. These calls reflect growing concern among party members that Trump could win the next election if Biden continues as the nominee.

Biden’s poor debate performance has raised doubts about his ability to stand up to the challenges of the election and confront Trump’s aggressive and targeted campaign.

Biden faces major challenges if he continues in the presidential race. Even if he wins the election, the presidency will be fraught with difficulties. One of the most prominent of these challenges is the decline in confidence in his leadership, both within the party and among voters.

This decline reflects real doubts about his ability to lead the country in a period of great challenges at the domestic and external levels. Hence, there will be an urgent need to rebuild trust and repair bridges with the popular and party base.

The decline in confidence in Biden represents a major challenge, especially in light of the growing questions about how he will handle the most pressing economic issues.

The economy is a major issue on voters’ minds, and any hesitation or weakness in this area could have a major negative impact on his chances in the election.

Biden must present a clear and compelling vision for how to address current economic challenges, including inflation, unemployment, and economic growth.

The most important basic files

In this context, questions are raised about Biden’s handling of the most pressing issues and challenges that are imposing themselves on the scene in the United States, especially the economic ones, if he wins a second presidential term, and the extent to which they will be affected by all those problems that were reviewed in the aforementioned article.

From Washington, researcher and analyst Mahdi Afifi says in exclusive statements to the Sky News Arabia Economy website: “If Biden remains (and does not withdraw from the electoral race in response to pressures exerted on him to withdraw), there are files that come to the forefront that the Democratic Party will focus on, especially the basic economic files, the most important of which are reducing the budget deficit, the debt ceiling file, in addition to the tax file on the rich and companies to bridge the gap. There is also the issue of raising the minimum wage in many places in the federal government.”

He continued: “It is also important to continue reducing inflation and confronting any challenges in this context, especially since the inflation rate has already been reduced significantly during Biden’s term (but has not yet reached the target of 2 percent). There is also the file of reducing taxes on poor and middle-class families and supporting social services.”

He added: “It is important to focus on other issues, such as the controversial abortion file.” These are among the essential files for the American citizen, which must be at the top of President Biden’s priorities if he wins a new presidential term, and some of them pose strong challenges and tests during that period.

Biden’s success in dealing with these files means going against the norm for the “second presidential term”, but his falling into the trap of these problems and not dealing with them in a convincing manner means the continuation of the lackluster performance of presidents in the second term.