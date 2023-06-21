Although they share the same continent, Switzerland and Sweden are very differentnot only in its location, since the first is in central Europe and the second in the northern part, but also in terms of language, economy and politics.

Between the two emerges a series of particularities that distinguish them both in geographical, governmental and cultural terms. Although they may share some similarities, each nation has unique characteristics that define its identity.

If you are thinking of traveling to either of these two countries and do not know which one to choose, these are some of the main differences you can take into account.

Geographies and landscapes

Switzerland is located in the heart of Europe and is surrounded by countries like Germany, France, Italy, Austria and Liechtenstein. Thanks to this, it is recognized for its mountainous landscapes and its majestic alps.

On the other hand, Sweden is located in the Scandinavian region of Europe, bordering Norway and Finland, where it has a long coastline that stretches along the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Bothniaas well as with vast forests and numerous lakes.

languages ​​and languages

According to ‘National Geographic, in Switzerland you can speak german, french and italian in some villages and depending on the region where one or several of these languages ​​may be predominant. Contrary to Sweden, whose official language is Swedish and it is used throughout the country.

political systems

Switzerland is known for its direct democracy political system, as citizens can actively participate in decision-making through referendums and popular votes, according to the official website of the Swiss Confederation.

This, due to its federal and parliamentary republic, which means that state power is divided between the federal government and cantonal governments.

Unlike Sweden which has a monarchical form of government headed by Charles XVI Gustaf and the president Ulf Kristersson who has been here since October 2022.

Economy

Switzerland stands out as a global financial center and is known for its economic stability, both for its banking, watchmaking and pharmaceutical industries, among others.

Sweden, for its part, stands out for actions of social welfare and its mixed monetary development. Since it has fostered equality and has a high standard of living, with a diversified economy that encompasses industries such as automotive, technology and music.

NATHALIA GOMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME