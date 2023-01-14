Mexico has an important role in world motorsport competitions. Proof of this was the renewal of the Mexican Grand Prix in Formula 1 until 2025 last year, and that this year the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez hosted the first date of the Formula E World Championship.

Although both serials are governed by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), have several significant differences. Starting with the fact that in the formula e they are races with electric cars, while in Formula 1 it includes hybrids with internal combustion engines powered by fossil fuels.

Main differences between Formula 1 and Formula E

Regarding the differences in the construction of the cars, in the highest category of motorsport the single-seaters measure around 2 meters wide and 95 centimeters high, while in Formula E they are 1.8 meters wide and 1.25 meters high.

Although they have similarities, the two categories are substantially different. Photo: EFE

Therefore, the weight also changes between both categories, being lighter those of Formula 1 with 798 kilos, by 840 of the electric ones. Similarly, F1 cars in this category are made of carbon fiber, while electric cars are made of carbon and aluminum. These seconds reach speeds of 280km/hrwhile the former can reach the 380km/hr.

Regarding competition, both categories have the Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championshipsbut Formula E has fewer races (e-prix), which this year will be 16. The scoring is similar, with 25 points for first place, 18 for second and 15 for third; from fourth place it varies between both circuits.

Furthermore, in the formula e the driver who takes pole position in qualifying and starts the E-prix from first on the grid gets an additional three points. Similarly, the classification system is different, in the first stage, the drivers are divided into groups of 11, ordered according to their position in the Drivers’ Championship.

Formula E bases its strategy on battery management, not tire management. Photo: EFE

Each has 10 minutes to run with a power of 300 kilowatts and try to make the fastest lap. The top four of each group advance to the “dueling stage”, where they compete against each other and have 350 kiloWatts available. This second phase is divided into 3 parts; the quarterfinals define the position from 5 to 8 and the semifinalists.

While in the semifinals the 3rd and 4th place are defined, and already in the final the pole position is defined and who will come out in the second position. Finally, another significant difference between Formula E and Formula 1 They are the strategies, because in the second it is based on tire degradation and pit stops.

While in the Formula E, Although implementing pit stops has been analyzed, the strategy is based more on the car’s battery to manage its performance and therefore be energy efficient.