From the busy streets of New York to the sunny landscapes of Florida, the colombian community has left an indelible mark on several cities in the United States. Find out which are the main cities where Colombians have found a new home away from his native land.

Receive instantly on your WhatsApp, for free, all the Trending, curious, funny and incredible news.

Throughout the years, thousands of Colombians have been in search for new opportunities and they have found in different corners of the United States a place to build a prosperous life and enrich cultural diversity.

(Keep reading: The United States publishes the guide for the family reunification process for Colombians).

Depending on the source from which the information is collected, different figures can be found.

(Also read: This is how the US centers will work in Colombia to process immigration cases).

The following data was collected from the database ‘Colombians registered abroad’ provided by ‘Datos Abiertos’ found on the official page of the Government of Colombia.

This contained information on the Colombian population resident and registered in the different consular missions abroad, including gender, age, educational level, occupation, place of residence, the consulate of the constituency that attends them, among others.

To obtain the data for each city, it was taken into account the registration office in which the consular registration of each person was carried out and these were the results of the leak:

1.Miami: 34,925

2. New York: 24,272

3.Orlando: 21,401

4.Newark: 19,031

5. Houston: 17,171

6.Atlanta: 13,757

7.Chicago: 10,785

8. Los Angeles: 8,392

9.Washington: 7,840

10.Boston: 6,906

(You may be interested: Find out if you apply to request family reunification of Colombians in the US).

Depending on the source from which the information is collected, different figures may be found. For example, the cities in the United States where the most ‘Colombian-Americans’ live according to the portal ‘Colombia.com’ are:

1. New York

2. Newark

3. elizabeth

4. morristown

5. Miami

6. Orlando

7. Tampa

8. tallahassee

9. Jacksonville

10. Boston

SOPHIA SALAMANCA GOMEZ

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news

Latin American countries that will not need a visa for Canada for 6 months.

Colombian in the US fights for his life: he suddenly fell ill after crossing the border.

The price of the visa to the United States rose from May 30: this is how the rates remained.