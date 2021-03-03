Southeastern Spain is one of the main lemon production areas worldwide, especially in the Region of Murcia, the Valencian Community and Andalusia. To promote the qualities of this product and its importance in the regional economy, the Spanish Lemon and Grapefruit Interprofessional Association (Ailimpo) launched an international campaign under the name ‘Welcome To The Lemon Age’, which has had the support of the European Union and the Spanish lemon sector, and which is being carried out in Spain, France, Germany, the United States and Canada. Since yesterday, the city of Murcia hosts the traveling exhibition of urban art ‘Lemon Art Exhibition Tour’, a collaborative action of the Grupo pro Arte y Cultura chaired by the painter Pedro Sandoval, composed of eight sculptures of lemons measuring two meters high and 330 kilos. The pieces feature themed designs by eight artists, including the Murcian Amparo Alegría.

The rest of the works are signed by Mario Villarroel Villasierra, Linda de Sousa, Rosa Gallego del Peso, Mayte Spínola, Elizabeth Junghans, Manuela Picó Martín and Joseph Antoine Zaragoza. “If art speaks of what is important in people’s lives, perhaps we can change the way we perceive reality,” Amaparo Alegría said yesterday. “The deterioration of the environment and its most direct consequences, climate change, requires social responsibility, something that affects everything and everyone,” emphasizes the Murcian, doctor of Fine Arts and nurse.

Promoting the identity of the European lemon and, therefore, Murcian, through the personal interpretations of the artists who have participated, reflecting the quality, freshness, sustainability, leadership and healthy benefits of lemon, is the main objective of this initiative. At the same time, the producer, industrial, hospitality and tourism sectors are supported, the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Antonio Luengo, had an impact yesterday; the Councilor for Culture and Recovery of the Heritage of Murcia, Jesús Pacheco, and the president of the Interprofessional Association of Lemon and Grapefruit of Spain (Ailimpo), Antonio Moreno, at the inauguration.

Until March 10



The Region of Murcia exported 420,000 tons of lemon in 2020, worth 502 million, which shows the importance of the sector for the regional economy and for the creation of wealth and employment.

The traveling exhibition was launched in November 2020 and has already toured three Spanish cities with great success: Madrid, Malaga and Valencia. The exhibition, coordinated by the painter Mayte Spínola, will remain in Plaza Santo Domingo and Gran Vía Alfonso X El Sabio until March 10.