It’s been more than eight days since Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia left Caracas for Madrid on a Spanish Air Force plane, country that granted him political asylum after the persecution of the Nicolás Maduro regime.

González Urrutia left the South American country on the night of Saturday, September 7, after the Public Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant against him for the crimes of usurpation of functions, sabotage, among others.

File photo taken on July 24, 2024 of former Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez. (File Photo) Photo:EFE

There are still many questions surrounding his departure. Among them, if opposition leader María Corina Machado was aware of González’s decision to request asylum in the European country and was aware of his departure from the country that Saturday night, although there are also doubts about the terms under which the agreement was reached for the regime to allow González’s departure with a safe-conduct pass.

His departure has also created a climate of uncertainty in Venezuela about the future of the opposition’s political project, which has promised that González Urrutia will take office on January 10, 2025.

In the midst of this panorama, José Vicente Haro, the opposition’s lawyer, speaks with EL TIEMPO about the legal and political implications of the former presidential candidate’s exile in Spain.

The lawyer of the opposition member of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) Edmundo González, José Vicente Haro. Photo:EFE

Tensions between Caracas and Madrid

González’s exile also comes at a time when diplomatic relations between Spain and Venezuela are going through a period of tension. Last week, Maduro summoned Spain’s ambassador to Venezuela and called his representative in Madrid for consultations, following statements by the Spanish Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, who called the regime a “dictatorship.”

Besides, Maduro’s government raised tensions this weekend with the arrest of two Spaniards for their alleged involvement in an alleged operation to carry out “terrorist” acts, including assassinating Nicolás Maduro.

Spain, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, denied that it is involved in a “political destabilization operation” in Venezuela and has “absolutely rejected any insinuation” in this regard.

The Spanish government has not recognised the victory attributed to Nicolás Maduro and is calling on the authorities to publish the electoral records, and has not recognised the victory claimed by the opposition, as requested by Congress, with the votes of the PP, Vox and the nationalist PNV.