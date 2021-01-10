Hannibal asks: Hello Darío, I have been reading the answers to your questions and I understand that you divide the feeding of a feedlot into 3 phases: 1- rearing diet: up to 200 kilos; 2- transition diet: from 200 to 280 kilos and 3- termination diet: more than 280 kilos. My concern arises in the transition diet. For example: 45% grain, 38% silo, 15% expeller, 2% premix or 40% grain, 50% silo, 10% protein concentrate. What is the objective of the same? For how long should I offer it to animals? Can I go from the rearing diet to the finishing diet, without doing the transition diet? What should the transition diet goals be: PB, ME, DM, DIGESTIBILITY, FDA, FDN, etc.?

Response from Darío Colombatto: Aníbal, the objective of the transition diet, or Phase 2 as we call it elsewhere, is to generate an intermediate diet between the initial and the final so as not to cause a very abrupt change in ruminal conditions, especially due to the amount of starch that is added (through the corn) lowering the fiber much (that comes from silage or hay). If we go directly from 1 to 3, we run the risk of generating abnormal fermentation and entering cycles of acidosis followed by anorexia.

Typically I suggest that the transition diet be used for 1 week, after 7-10 days of phase 1 or start. An alternative that can be managed is to set up a system where, instead of using the transition diet, the start diet is delivered in the morning and the finish diet in the afternoon.

This is done in some feedlots with success, for a week and allows not having to put together that intermediate diet. The theme is to accommodate the intakes because there are different dry matter contents in each diet, different readings to be carried out, etc.

Agroconsultas is a #ComunidadDigitalColaborativa that aims to #DemocratizeKnowledge among technicians and producers.

More information at www.agroconsultasonline.com.ar