11 pairs of gloves, special shoes and pads Virat showed in the video that he had 11 pairs of gloves. His shoes are special which the company has designed for him. At the same time, the pads also belong to a good sports company.

Test number is very special for Virat His test number 269 is very special for Virat, he has also written it on his Thai pad. He told that his tests are very special.

RCB shared video

Virat’s great performance in IPL-13 Virat Kohli has returned to rhythm after being a flop in the opening matches of the IPL. He has scored 256 runs in 7 matches so far, including 2 fifties. His team RCB is at number three, winning 5 out of 7 matches.

Virat Kohli, a batsman who captained the Royal Challengers team in the IPL, told in a video that he loves to decorate his kit bag and pack it properly. He also showed in the video what his kit bag contained.