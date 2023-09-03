Near the Morro de Arica, from whose height it is said that Colonel Alfonso Ugarte jumped into the void to protect a Peruvian flag during the war with Chile, today several flags rest. Among them a red and white flag.

Peru lost a part of its territory in that war at the end of the 19th century, including the province of Arica, but in exchange it gained a constellation of heroes like Alfonso Ugarte, famous for staging honor in the midst of defeat. The day I met El Morro, the red and white colors of that flag projected emotion into the distance, and at first glance I thought it was a Peruvian national flag lost in Chilean lands. As I got closer, however, I discovered that it was actually a flag with the Coca Cola logo.

The fear of “communism” seems to have displaced anti-Chileanism in Peru these days. If someone decided to jump off Morro with the intention of defending a flag, I thought, wouldn’t it make more sense for that flag to be a Coca Cola flag?

The movie theater of my imagination immediately projected this image: a millennial Alfonso Ugarte runs through the heights protecting the Coca Cola symbol from enemy clutches. But, as the landscape itself has evolved, this character no longer pursues eternity in the Morro de Arica but in the Mall of Arica, in a staging for the customers of the shopping center. So the millennial Alfonso Ugarte of my imagination survives the jump thanks to a trapeze net. After recovering from the fall, he returns to the same building to jump again, over and over again, in a tireless repetition, while tourists take photos of him.

The image only existed briefly in my head, a product of my imagination and the stimuli of the landscape. If I were a novelist, perhaps I would have stopped to take notes to plot the plot of my next immortal book. But since I am hardly a mortal journalist, I only registered a few questions. What can it mean when a national hero like Alfonso Ugarte reincarnates as a mall worker? What interpretation would my compatriots have in the hypothetical case that I shared this dream?

It was the end of July, days of the National Holidays in Peru, and many people who did not want to celebrate anything took to the streets to protest against the government of Dina Boluarte. In the surroundings of the classic military parade that the authorities mount in Lima, the national flags coexisted with messages rejecting the president and black and white flags that signaled the mourning caused by the fifty murdered during the demonstrations against her regime. The toxicity of the moment was literal. The air outside the parade was thick with tear gas and a thick climate of political vigilance. The Judiciary repeated on its social networks that insulting the national symbols is a crime that in Peru is paid with jail. The ad lacked subtleties. In an unpopular and authoritarian regime, any message against it can be considered an outrage, anyone with a mourning flag can be considered an enemy, Alfonso Ugarte jumping from the Mall can be taken as sacrilege.

In those days, the political satire magazine Toma While had published an image of Colonel Francisco Bolognesi, another hero of the war with Chile, in his classic gesture of shooting at the enemy from the ground. But this time the enemy was no longer the Chilean army but a policeman firing tear gas at other Peruvians. I shared the montage on my networks and, although several people commented on it humorously, many others insulted me and labeled the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office in their messages. They cited the legal text that had previously been shared by the Judiciary, and demanded that the authorities act immediately: “Prison this communist”, “Here is someone who outrages our symbols”. “Put him in jail.” They were not only trolls but also people of flesh and blood, among colleagues and even acquaintances, possessed by a fanaticism typical of a two-tone theocracy. In today’s Peru, the neighbor who greets you every morning may be the same one who will later accuse you to the Police because you shared a black and white flag on your balcony or an anti-repression Francisco Bolognesi on your Instagram account.

Peru has entered the orbit of decomposing democracies, experts warn. An anti-rights, multi-party cooperative has invaded all the branches of the State with the intention of staying there for a long time, beyond the next elections, and they are working hard to tame the language of protest. The public university Diego Quispe Tito separated the professor and cartoonist César Aguilar for having created a satirical sculpture of Boluarte, La descarada, very popular in the demonstrations. The regime guards political communication in an inquisitorial manner. Every time the president visits a neighborhood or community, her agents are in charge of clearing the land beforehand, expelling the protesters or taking their flags and banners, as if reality were a stage that can be decorated and redecorated to shine in one go. person.

During the last days of protest, in July, the Government set up a great control scene typical of militaristic dystopias such as the Hunger Games. Where before there were signs welcoming Lima, now police checkpoints sprang up. There, passengers traveling from the southern provinces were screened as if they were about to enter another country, a sort of Northern Peru. It was a dissuasive and symbolic message of the times that run. We rely on images, we express ourselves with metaphors, we resort to symbols because they help us to say complex things in a simple way. If the anti-repression Bolognesi represents citizens fighting, the lifting of migratory borders in Lima showed a government morally cornered but violent.

In the center of the capital, the traditional scene of the protests, police battalions performed unusual war choreographies while the generals explained on television that they were preparing to face terrorist demonstrations. Agents roamed the streets not to chase thieves but political opponents: they tapped you if you carried banners or T-shirts with “political” messages and when you circulated fliers with information about the marches. Some policemen forced people to empty their backpacks on the sidewalks, in an inspection that is not only dubious from a legal point of view but from a health point of view. Insult and humiliation –which in democratic societies would generate public condemnation– in Peru are the routine language of power, and there is no way for politicians, opinion leaders and businessmen to get out of their corners to agree on the most basic: the authorities that kill, punish and persecute citizens do not deserve to continue being authorities.

The image of Alfonso Ugarte, and his gesture of throwing himself into the void in a losing battle, helps to express the pessimism that many feel in Peru these days, when the authorities theatrically revere religious and national symbols while, in parallel, they outrage physical and morally to people. In another era, viceroys executed their enemies in the plazas and the remains were displayed for days to discourage dissent. Now, dozens of videos that should function as incriminating evidence of the extrajudicial executions are circulating, creating a viral climate of fear and impunity, as a lesson in the fragility of citizens in the face of a ruler that the cartoons represent bathed in blood.

At school I didn’t learn much more about Alfonso Ugarte than his heroism in saving the flag in a distant war. The meaning of that suicide seemed incomprehensible, but the teachers and the books insisted on presenting it as an example of love for the country. The lessons left no room for doubt or purely imaginative desertion. The heroes taught us to love our country in a religious way, but also to foolishly hate Chileans until the end of time.

Some testimonies from that war indicate that Alfonso Ugarte actually died in a different place. Others say that he did not jump into the void but fell off a cliff while trying to get to safety in an already lost battle. This much more human version represents me; but it has been overshadowed by the obvious nationalist profitability of patriotic suicide. Ugarte was a young and very rich businessman. He went to war investing his own fortune in it to defend interests more complex than mere love for a country defeated by his own corruption. The Alfonso Ugarte that I imagined when visiting Arica, that young mall employee who throws himself into the void over and over again for the entertainment of tourists, was trapped in an infinite repetition, like a hamster in a wheel. And in that prison he was not so different from the stuffy hero of the national gospel that every year, in each school, in each history course, in each official ceremony, he throws himself off the Morro de Arica with the flag, without anyone caring what happened. that the flesh and blood soldier really did, thought or loved. Symbols and heroes are the language that states use to form their own citizenship; that is, to cultivate in it values ​​and ideals, but also dogmas and toxic ways of being Peruvian.

Living in freedom, no one should be afraid to question those symbols. Nor should they threaten us with jail if we use them to express ideas, criticisms or feelings. But if they do, as is the case in Peru, it is precisely because we no longer live in a democracy. Alfonso Ugarte stops at the edge of El Morro, turns to look and discovers Boluarte, his ministers and his police yelling at him as a terrorist. I bet he doesn’t jump anymore.