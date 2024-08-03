From heat to lightning alert. In Italy, on average, about 1,600,000 lightning strikes a yearespecially in the months of July and August. An electric discharge fell on a beach in Alba Adriatica in the province of Teramo and some bathers were injured. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) has a dedicated page with a focus on prevention. “A lightning strike can cause damage to health directly, if the body is hit directly by the discharge, or indirectly, if it is hit by the return current in the ground – experts warn -. The most serious damage is that resulting from direct lightning strikes.and in some cases can cause death. For example, if the current passes through the heart it can cause cardiac arrest, while if it passes through the nervous or respiratory centers it can lead to death by respiratory arrest. Burns resulting from lightning can also cause death or serious injuries.”

“Less serious damages may be: paralysis, amnesia and loss of consciousness for periods ranging from a few minutes to several hours. The flash of lightning (the flash) can then cause vision disturbances, and the shock wave damages hearing. Other indirect effects of lightning can be fires and falling trees”, continues the ISS.

Prevention

“In the mountains or outdoors: avoid taking shelter under a tree or in a forest: trees are particularly exposed to lightning. If the tree is isolated, the risk of being struck is even greater – the fact sheet continues -. In addition to trees, it is advisable to stay away from poles (including those at bus stops) and walls: lightning can cause them to collapse, completely or partially. The best thing, if it is not possible to take cover, is to stay in an open space, away from sharp or metal objects (including umbrellas, sticks and ice axes)”.

“The best position to assume is crouching, while it is more dangerous to lie down or stand. Do not engage in hobbies that involve the use of sharp objects, such as fishing or golf. It is best to avoid talking on a cell phone, especially if the device has an antenna.” At the seaside or lake: “It is dangerous to swim in the sea during a storm: water is a good electrical conductor. The best thing to do is to leave the beach and seek shelter. If this is not possible, it is better to remain crouched outdoors, without an umbrella and away from sharp or metal objects,” the experts point out.

Where to put yourself at home

“The house is a safe place in case of thunderstorms, but you need to be careful about certain behaviors: since water is a good conductor, it is better to avoid bathing or showering and washing clothes. It is also better – suggests the ISS – to unplug appliances, which can burn if the house is struck by lightning. Avoid talking on the landline: the charge could propagate through the wires”.

Is the car a safe place?

“The car is a safe place: it is a metal cage that discharges any lightning strikes onto the tires (this is the effect known as the Faraday cage). However, you must avoid touching the car radio and the metal parts of the passenger compartment”, continues the fact sheet.

How to behave on a boat and when camping

“When on a boat and near a port, it is advisable to try to dock. Otherwise, it may be better to try to move away: storms are often limited to relatively small areas. In general, the mast of a boat is exposed to lightning, so it is best to stay away from it. To discharge any lightning into the water, it is advisable to connect the mast to the sea, for example by throwing the anchor into the sea after having twisted the cable around the mast – the ISS underlines – The plane is a safe means of transport: it is equipped with safety devices, and in any case it usually flies above the storm clouds. There is no risk on a train. Even the cable car behaves like a Faraday cage”.

Camping. “It is better to stay outside the tent rather than inside. Above all, avoid touching the metal poles. The camper and the caravan are safe places, where the same safety rules as the house and the car still apply”, concludes the Institute.