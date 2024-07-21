The eyelash extensions have gained popularity in recent years, offering a solution for those who want longer, fuller lashes without resorting to mascara.

However, behind the promise of a striking look, there are hidden various health hazards which often go unnoticed.

Ours natural eyelashes play crucial roles in eye protection. They act as a physical barrier against floating particles.deflecting air and preventing potentially dangerous bacteria and viruses from entering the eye.

In addition, they help maintain proper lubrication of the ocular surface through blinking. When these functions are altered by the use of eyelash extensions, eye health can be compromised.

Materials and adhesives: the main culprits

Eyelash extensions are made from a variety of materials, including silk, mink or horse hair, and synthetic fibers such as nylon or plastic. However, The main health risk comes from the adhesive used to attach these extensions.

Although many specialists perform tests to detect possible allergies, the chemicals in glue can be irritating to the delicate eye area.

One study found that over 60% of women who wear eyelash extensions experienced keratoconjunctivitis, a simultaneous inflammation of the cornea and conjunctiva, after the adhesive came into contact with their eyes.

In addition, 40% of women suffered an allergic reaction to the glue. In extreme cases, nail glue has been used as a substitute for eyelash adhesive, which can cause severe damage, such as tightly glued eyelids.

Chemical hazards: formaldehyde and toxic preservatives

One of the biggest dangers associated with eyelash adhesives is the release of formaldehyde, a chemical known for its carcinogenic potentialA study that analyzed 37 types of glues found that 75% of professional adhesives released formaldehyde. In addition, preservatives present in these adhesives can cause toxic conjunctivitis and conjunctival erosion, a painful condition that affects vision.

Common complications: blepharitis and infections

The most common complication of using eyelash extensions is blepharitis, an inflammation of the eyelids. Extensions can disrupt natural lashes, preventing the antimicrobial glands in the follicles from preventing bacteria buildup, which can lead to infections and styes. Even professional removal methods can damage natural lashes, weakening them and causing them to fall out.

Given the risks associated with eyelash extensions, some people have turned to eyelash growth serums containing prostaglandin. These products, originally developed to treat glaucoma, can increase the length and thickness of natural lashes. However, they also carry significant risks to eye health, such as changes in iris color and loss of fatty tissue around the eye, known as prostaglandin-associated periorbitopathy.