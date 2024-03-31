A recent study carried out in China has revealed a Connection between excessive exposure to artificial light at night and increased risk of stroke.

Chinese researchers, after analyzing data from nearly 30,000 residents in the city of Ningbo over a period of up to six years, found a significant association between exposure to outdoor artificial light at night and the incidence of stroke in the urban population .

Published in the prestigious journal Stroke, the study used satellite images and home address data to assess participants' exposure to artificial outdoor light at night, as well as air pollution in their living areas.

The results revealed that People with higher levels of nighttime light exposure had an alarming 43% higher risk of developing cerebrovascular diseases compared to those with lower exposure.

Although the study showed a clear correlation between exposure to artificial light at night and the risk of stroke, the researchers emphasize that they cannot yet establish a definitive cause-and-effect relationship. Additionally, the data collected did not allow us to evaluate exposure to indoor lighting at night, another important factor of light pollution that could influence brain health.

The study's lead author, Dr. Jian-Bing Wang, an endocrinologist, cautions about the importance of considering these findings, especially for those living in urban settings. He suggests that Reducing exposure to artificial light at night could be a crucial preventative measure to protect brain health.ly prevent the risk of stroke.

These results are especially relevant in a world where artificial lighting is omnipresent in our lives, from street lights to the screens of our electronic devices.

Therefore, considering measures to reduce light exposure at night, such as using blackout curtains or avoiding prolonged use of electronic devices before bed, could be beneficial for long-term brain health.