Finland was chosen this Monday, on the International Day of Happiness, as the happiest country in the world for the sixth consecutive year, according to an index prepared by the UN. The report further highlighted an increase in brotherhood in Ukraine.

In the case of Colombia is not even among the ten happiest in Latin America; the country was ranked number 72 on the list, dropping six places compared to the previous ranking.

The World Happiness Report, which was first published in 2012, is based on people’s own assessments of their situation, economic well-being and social indicators.

In this new edition, the key factors that were considered to measure “self-reported levels of happiness” worldwide are social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and absence of corruption in different countries.

In this way and for the sixth consecutive year, Finland topped the ranking as the “happiest country in the world”followed by Denmark, Iceland, Israel –which climbed five places compared to last year– and the Netherlands.

Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg, New Zealand and Austria complete the Top 10 of the UN Happiness Index, which once again it positions the countries of northern Europe “as the happiest nations”.

For the sixth consecutive year, Finland topped the ranking as the "happiest country in the world", followed by Denmark, Iceland, Israel – which climbed five places compared to last year – and the Netherlands.

The ten happiest countries in the world

1- Finland

2- Denmark

3- Iceland

4- Israel

5- Sweden

6- Norway

7- Switzerland

8- Luxembourg

9- New Zealand

10-Austria

While, Afghanistan and Lebanonor, countries devastated by war, remained in the lowest rankingwithin the framework of “a worsening of the humanitarian crisis.”

Colombia, for its part, dropped six points and went from being ranked 66 to number 72 on the list. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / Time

How did Latin America fare in the ranking?

While, The first Latin American country in the ranking is Costa Ricain position 23, followed by Uruguay, in 28, and Chile, in 35.

Colombia, for its part, dropped six points and it went from occupying the 66th position to being at number 72 on the list.

Among the factors that are considered to have affect the position of our country are the perception of corruption, security guarantees and defense of human rights, as well as the expectations of life, health, work and decent living conditions.

The key factors that were considered to measure happiness around the world are social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and the absence of corruption in different countries. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / Time

The 10 happiest countries in Latin America

1- Costa Rica (23 globally)

2-Uruguay (28 globally)

3- Chile (35 globally)

4- Mexico (36 globally)

5- Panama (38 globally)

6-Nicaragua (40 globally)

7- Brazil (49 globally)

8- El Salvador (41 globally)

9- Argentina (52 globally)

10- Honduras (53 globally)

According to its authors, this year’s Happiness Report shows that, despite “several overlapping crises,” most populations around the world continue to be “remarkably resilient”with global averages of life satisfaction in the years of the Covid-19 pandemic (2020-2022) “as high” as those of the years prior to the pandemic.

However, they cautioned that in many cases happiness is “unevenly distributed” within countries, so the report inquires into “the happiness gap between the upper and lower halves of the population” of a country.

Despite the “extent of suffering and damage in Ukraine,” there is a “much stronger feeling that there is common purpose, goodwill and trust,” the report noted.

Ukraine perseveres despite conflict

The report highlighted the situation in Ukraine, one of the countries currently at war, which “improved its position” by going from position 98 to 92 compared to the previous edition, which was prepared before the start of the conflict with Russia, the news agency reported. AFP news.

Despite the “extent of suffering and damage in Ukraine”, there is a “much stronger sentiment that there is common purpose, benevolence and trust in the Ukrainian leadership,” the report noted.

The report was published by the UN within the framework of the International Day of Happiness, which is commemorated every March 20, with the aim that its results are a contribution to support public and private policies to help promote happiness and well-being.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING