What are the guided bombs that Moscow is using to “wipe out” Ukraine

Russia is using glide bombs in Ukraine to “wipe out” the resistance: these are particular devices that are a cross between a guided bomb and a missile. And which apparently are very lethal: the Russians have decided to test them now against citizens.

Their use began at the beginning of 2023: they are a more technological evolution of traditional bombs, to which particular fins have been added and which are remotely guided. They are launched by warplanes flying 40 or 50 km from the front line, therefore sheltered from Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire, and manage to hit clearly and with great impact. They are increasingly used, fired against various types of targets.

Not only that: they can often be created starting from older weapons and therefore already in stock, they have considerable power and are a valid alternative to missiles. Today the Fab500 and 1500 are used, but the Fab3000, a three-ton bomb that will have a devastating impact, would soon be ready. The Ukrainian defense, especially when it comes to civilian targets, is not equipped to counter these very powerful bombs.

