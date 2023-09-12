The annual ranking of the traditional magazine Conde Nast Traveler (CNT) of 2022 positioned Colombia as the second friendliest country in the world, thus becoming the friendliest country in all of South America.

Colombia was positioned one position behind French Polynesia, considered by voters of the tourism and travel magazine as the country with the friendliest population in the world.

“They say you can travel the world and you’ll never find a place as welcoming as home, but we don’t think that’s true. From the always radiant people of Sri Lanka to the famously open-armed population of New Zealand, our planet is home to some very friendly countries, ready to share with you the love they feel for their country,” the magazine notes.

Colombia was described as a region of “colorful, bold and sincere culture”which awarded it second place in the annual ranking of CNT magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2022.

Below you can see the complete list of the ten friendliest countries in the world:

1. French Polynesia

Bora Bora is one of the Leeward Islands, of the Society Islands, in French Polynesia.​

French Polynesia is a French community made up of several islands. The total population is around 240 thousand inhabitants.

This small region was awarded as the friendliest country in the world for its temperate climate, which makes it a destination that can be visited at any time of the year.

Furthermore, the magazine says that “the locals are happy to accommodate him.”

“Divided into the Austral, Gambier, Marquesas, Society and Tuamotu archipelagos, divers delight in coral-fringed lagoons, keen hikers enjoy waterfalls hovering over large and varied mountainous terrain and all manner of exotic plant life, while the water hotels also make it a favorite destination among newlyweds“says the magazine.

2. Colombia

Chiribiquete National Park, Colombia. Photo: Jorge Mario Álvarez Arango / EL TIEMPO

Despite no longer being among the 10 happiest countries in the world, Colombia continues to be one of the favorite destinations for tourists.

Travelers highlight that our country has a “colorful, bold and sincere culture.” “The cities give way to swathes of lush jungle, punctuated by the tips of the mountains (their paths weave back and forth) and at the base, a thriving marine ecosystem, with rainbow-colored coral reefs and honey-colored beaches.

He adds that, “in short, It is impossible not to be enveloped by the music, the happy atmosphere and the desire to live here.“.

3. New Zealand

Mount Aspiring National Park is part of Te Wahipounamu, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1990. Photo: New Zealand Department of Conservation

The people of New Zealand are famous throughout the world for their relaxed and positive attitude towards life, the Maori (New Zealand) “have only called the island home for 800 years.”

The magazine maintains that the Maori population would have been “who first initiated the friendly outlook towards visitors, with the idea of ​​manaakitanga (Maori for hospitality), a sign of mutual respect for othershelping to increase the value of friendly generosity among people here.

4. Thailand

The Phi Phi Islands, in Thailand, are known for the limestone stones that are part of the landscape and for the turquoise water of their beaches. This destination is increasingly visited. See also “Tenas Ganas de Puebla” new brand to promote tourist and cultural attractions of the entity

Thailand, officially known as the Kingdom of Thailand, is a country located in Southeast Asia. Its capital and most populated city is Bangkok, which is the commercial and employment center of the region.

The magazine defines Thailand as a country of contrasts that takes visitors from streets that are barely moveable for people, tuk tuks and street food vendors to sprawling spas that feel almost deserted.



Its contrasts have been of great attraction for tourists, placing this country in fourth place for the friendliest population.

5. Costa Rica

Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica

The Central American country was awarded fifth place due to the mix of national parkswildlife and beautiful beaches that make it a tourist attraction very well complemented by the warmth of its inhabitants.

“The promise here is to walk through the rainforest, experience an adrenaline rush in river rapids and drink some of the best coffee in the world,” the magazine maintains.

6. Botswana

In the little-known Botswana is the Kalahari, the largest desert in the world, about 52,000 square kilometers. All types of animals and vegetation live in its plains.

The first and only African country ranked among the ten friendliest in the world is Botswana, located in southern Africa. The magazine maintains that The people of Botswana “are never ashamed to be proud of their culture.”



Likewise, he adds that “open communication is a important part of culturemainly respecting elders and making eye contact (avoiding this is considered suspicious).”

7. Peru

One of the activities that tourists do most in the park is ‘trekking’, known in Spanish as hiking and in which you basically walk and enjoy the landscape. See also What are the most difficult countries to visit in the world? Photo: Courtesy PromPerú

Occupying seventh place, it is the second country in Latin America included in this list.

Travelers say it is a nation “that seems to unite all the landscapes you could ever experience.” “From the rugged Andes to the tropical Amazon basin and bordering the outskirts, some quite exquisite, if atypical, coastlines,” the review says.

They also indicate that “the 15th century Inca citadel of Machu Picchu is perhaps the most famous monument in the country, “although locals will tell you that the Lost City of Choquequirao is much larger (although harder to reach on foot).”

The other countries in the ranking

8. Belize: Located on the east coast of Central America, “Belize is a country rich and varied in cultures, traditions and histories.” Many visitors take advantage of the perfect snorkeling surroundings and head to the Belize Barrier Reef to see the coral garden.

9. Sri Lanka: “Known for their love of visitors and genuine desire to help” Sri Lanka comes in ninth place. In addition, the magazine states that on the southern coast of this territory you can go on whale watching expeditions, as well as acquire colorful souvenirs from a trip that you will surely remember.

10. Philippines: In last, but equally coveted tenth place, is this South Asian nation. Readers chose this country because it “has been praised for its ability – seemingly effortlessly – to provide genuine hospitality to visitors, foreigners or expatriates.”

