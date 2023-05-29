América knows that it cannot afford another tournament like the one that has just ended: the club is seriously stagnating since it has gone 6 years without being able to impose conditions within Mexican soccer. For the good fortune of the team from the capital of the country, this Sunday Chivas has lost against the Tigres and in this way, those from the Coapa nest have remained the most successful in the country, but if they do not increase the number, this could change fast.
The next tournament, América will seek to position itself as the candidate team to win the local title and for this the club will seek signings of proven quality within the MX League and some internationally renowned footballer who will reconcile the fans with the team after the relationship It has broken. Everything indicates that after rumors, the first signing has been completed: this has been confirmed by Guillermo Almada, who anticipates the arrival of Kevin Álvarez in the country’s capital.
The Pachuca coach confirms a movement of eleven million dollars that will be managed as follows: 6.5 million dollars for 80% of the Álvarez letter plus the Federico Viñas letter that both institutions have valued at 3.5 million dollars. Los Tuzos has 20% more of Kevin’s card, the same that América will have to pay if the player never goes to Europe, in case the right-back manages to leave, then Hidalgo’s team will have 20 percent. percent of the profits from the hypothetical sale.
#final #figures #signing #Kevin #Álvarez #América
