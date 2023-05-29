On Kevin Álvarez to America…

AFAIK:

-Kevin Álvarez 6.5 million dollars x 80% of the letter.

+ Federico Viñas, $3.5 million

The rest is kept by Pachuca with a compulsory purchase option for America: if it does not go to Europe.

In case of a possible departure, Pachuca retains %

— Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 28, 2023