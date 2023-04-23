And one of the diet experts Michael Mosley says that some types of fruit may actually hinder weight loss, according to the British newspaper “The Sun”.

Mosley explained that “sweet tropical fruits such as mangoes, pineapples and watermelons should be avoided due to their high sugar content”.

Instead, he suggested choosing berries, apples or pears, noting that these fruits contain “less sugar” than their tropical counterparts.

Mosley revealed the health benefits of eating an apple a day, saying that this “delicious snack” can improve blood flow, strengthen the mind and shrink waist circumference.

Apple peel is rich in chemical compounds called flavonoids, and can help improve heart health and cognitive function.

Mosley explained that eating one of these humble fruits daily was associated with a longer life, as it could improve cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation.

Lose weight quickly

If you’re looking to lose weight quickly, Mosley also suggested “cutting sugar straight” by cutting out sweets, sugary drinks and desserts, recommending eating berries or a small piece of dark chocolate instead.

Scientists have found that eating the equivalent of three and a half cups of broccoli per day can significantly improve gut health, in addition to helping with weight management, brain health, inflammation and immune function.

Full-fat yogurt fortified with berries, nuts, and cinnamon are among his recommendations.

Breakfast