What are the expenses that each team in Qatar must bear?

As illustrated in the FIFA Regulations for the World Cup, the 32 delegations must compulsorily pay insurance policies that cover the risks of injury, accident, illness or travel.

In addition, they will be responsible for accommodation and living expenses during the time they are displaced in Qatar, including those derived from the rental of meeting rooms and audiovisual equipment that exceed the contribution paid by FIFA.

In turn, the federations have to take into account the extra expenses in the hotel, transport not provided by FIFA and those generated by additional members to the 50 of the delegation.

For its part, FIFA has had to take responsibility for the expenses related to roundtrip flights in business class. for a maximum of 50 members of each of the federations.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the highest body in world football contributes to the accommodation and subsistence expenses of the allowed number of people per participating federation. This starts five nights before the first game and ends one night after the last elimination game.

