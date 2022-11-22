Wednesday, November 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

What are the expenses that each team in Qatar must bear?

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Qatar World Cup 2022

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia.

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia.

From the insurance policy of the members of the delegation to extra rooms in hotels.

As illustrated in the FIFA Regulations for the World Cup, the 32 delegations must compulsorily pay insurance policies that cover the risks of injury, accident, illness or travel.

See also  Tour de France 2022: who is the cyclist who runs and has covid-19?

In addition, they will be responsible for accommodation and living expenses during the time they are displaced in Qatar, including those derived from the rental of meeting rooms and audiovisual equipment that exceed the contribution paid by FIFA.

(We recommend: Lionel Messi: what the Saudi player who celebrated his victory in his face told him)

In turn, the federations have to take into account the extra expenses in the hotel, transport not provided by FIFA and those generated by additional members to the 50 of the delegation.

For its part, FIFA has had to take responsibility for the expenses related to roundtrip flights in business class. for a maximum of 50 members of each of the federations.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the highest body in world football contributes to the accommodation and subsistence expenses of the allowed number of people per participating federation. This starts five nights before the first game and ends one night after the last elimination game.

See also  Professional football transfers: Half a billion dollars to consultants

SPORTS WRITING

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#expenses #team #Qatar #bear

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

It's the middle of the night for Milan, knockout also against Efes: fifth consecutive defeat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.