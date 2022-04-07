Mexico.- Next Sunday, April 10, the president’s mandate revocation consultation will be held Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhich will be organized by the National Electoral Institute (INE) by having to meet the same standard as a federal election. This note will inform about the materials that the electoral body will use for the democratic exercise.

Next weekend, Mexican voters will have to decide if the head of the Federal Executive Power is revoked, that is, if Andrés Manuel López Obrador ceases to be the President of the Republic, or if, on the contrary, his term ends. on 2024date established in the Mexican Constitution.

What are the electoral materials of the INE for the Revocation of Mandate?

The National Electoral Institute uploaded a video to its official account of Youtube where he announced which are the electoral materials that will be used in the day of the exercise of direct citizen participation, emphasizing that, in essence, they are the same ones that are used in the electoral elections.

That is why the materials that will be used in the revocation consultation of President López Obrador will be: portable electoral cancel, ballot box to deposit votes, ballot marker, electoral box-package, special screenas well as other traditional electoral materials.

Meanwhile, the federal electoral body explained that, in some cases, the INE decided to reuse some materials that were used in past elections, in order to save resources in carrying out the next civic exercise.

For the revocation of the mandate, the National Electoral Institute had to make some adjustments to its budget, since it was reduced by the Chamber of Deputieswhich prevented him from complying with all the regulations stipulated in the Federal Law of Revocation of Mandate.

Despite the fact that the electoral authority challenged, before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), the cut in his budget for this 2022, alleging the possible revocation of the mandate, the highest Mexican court ordered him to carry out the exercise with the resources that were authorized by the Federal Legislative Power.