Soccer is one of the most acclaimed sports in Colombia and various countries around the world, which brings together thousands and even millions of people to watch their favorite national teams or teams play.

Although various figures are involved in soccer matches, and the players are the main protagonists, there is also another important designation: the referees. Here we tell you what are the rules that must be followed by those also known as judges.

The referees have several duties and functions during a sports match, since they are responsible for ensuring that all matches are carried out in accordance with the established rules.

The decisions made by the members of the refereeing team are essential to determine, for example, if a player commits a foul or even decide if a goal is valid or not, and must be respected at all times.

What are the rules they must follow?

Currently the Colombian Football Federation bases its rules of the game on those established by the Board of the International Football Association (IFAB for its acronym in English). FIFA and other federations also follow these regulations.

“The Rules cannot cover all possible situations; when there is no

a specific provision in the Laws, the IFAB expects the referee to adopt

a decision in accordance with the “spirit” of the game and the Rules, which usually

involve asking the question: “What does football want or expect?” read in the IFAB game rules manual.

The refereeing team must ensure In the first instance that the balls used and the uniform or equipment of the players comply with the requirements of the regulations. Also, the field must meet all the requirements to guarantee the safety and well-being of the athletes.

Time management in a game.

Timing playing time: One of the main rules is to control the time the ball rolls on the court and take notes of incidents during the game. At the same time, has the power to interrupt or suspend the meeting when you see fit if any inconvenience occurs.

​

In turn, he is in charge of adding replacement time at the end of each half of the game, according to the interruptions that have occurred.

Keep the order: This point includes the correct behavior of the players, since the judge has the power to admonish or expel, according to the circumstances, those who engage in ‘misconduct’ that requires it.

Player Substitutions: The judge must manage the changes of players in the middle of the match and keep a record of them.

Inform your decisions: He has the responsibility of informing the players and coaches about the decisions that are made during the game, whether they involve the result of the score or scoring a player.

Verify that there is fair play: The referee must guarantee that the game between teams is fair and work to resolve any dispute that arises, taking into account the version of both parties. He is in the authority to make booking decisions based on the evidence presented.

Player injuries: When one of the athletes is injured, the referee must verify how the events occurred to determine if there will be any warning and request that the injured person be removed from the field to receive medical attention.

Act against interference from spectators: If spectators to the match are interfering with the smooth development or sporting ‘spirit’ of the match, the judge may make a decision whether or not to stop the match to ensure fair play and well-being of the players.

The team of referees can make any other decision that is in accordance with the ‘Rules of the game’ defined in the regulations of the national football confederation under the jurisdiction in which the match is played.

Find out the details of the IFAB rules for matches either also for beach soccer or futsal at fcf.com.co/comision-arbitral-reglas-de-juego/.

