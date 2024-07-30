ANDThe United States is one of the favorite countries when it comes to migration. Millions of people consider it to be the ideal way to start a new life and get ahead with hard work. However, There are those who believe that Canada offers better opportunities. If we talk about residence, Which of the two would offer greater advantages?

According to the criteria of

Whether it is the United States or Canada, It is essential that if you plan to arrive in a foreign nation you do so through legal means. Each country has its own rules and requirements to allow entry based on the interest that the person has, whether it be tourism, business, work, among others.

For the above is that Residence conditions may vary from country to country. But, in general, these are the benefits and requirements to obtain a permit to live in any of the North American nations.

Benefits and how to obtain residency in Canada

For Becoming a permanent resident in Canada You will need to register with the country’s Immigration Program and meet a series of requirements.

The easiest way to obtain this immigration status is to have a work permit or a direct family relationship with a Canadian citizen. Another requirement to meet is that You will need to prove that you have been in Canada for at least 730 days. over the past five years.

If your application is approved, then you will be able to obtain the following benefits:

You will be able to access most of the social benefits that Canadian citizens receive, such as health care coverage.

You can live, work or study in any state in the country.

You will have protection under Canadian law and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

You will be able to apply for citizenship later.

However, it is necessary to remember that, in addition to the benefits, As a resident, you acquire a series of responsibilities which include paying taxes and obeying the laws of the country.

Benefits and how to obtain permanent residence in the United States

In the United States, residency is known as a green card. Photo:iStock Share

In this case There are different eligibility criteria available including:

Through the family.

Through employment.

As a special immigrant.

Through refugee or asylum status.

As a victim of human trafficking and other crimes.

For victims of abuse.

Through registration.

Depending on your case, you will need carry out an Adjustment of Status, if you are already in the United States, or a consular procedure if you are abroad.

Those who obtain a green card will be able to:

Live permanently in the United States, as long as they do not commit any action for which they could be deported.

Work in the United States, although certain jobs are only available to U.S. citizens.

You will be protected by the laws of the country and state where you reside.

Regarding obligations: