Like any other game in the series, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet They will have a number of differences. Although the overall experience will be the same between the two titles, some details, items, and Pokémon can only be found in one of these adventures. Thus, here we present the differences between Scarlet Y violet.

Considering that the games are not yet on the market, it is very likely that the list of differences between the two versions of the new generation is quite large. However, this is all we know so far:

Pokemon:

In Scarlet we can exclusively find:

-Larvitate

-pupitate

-Tyranitar

-Stonjourner

-Koraidon

In Violet we can exclusively find:

-Bagon

-Shelgon

-Salamence

-Eiscue

-Miraidon

Teachers:

For the first time in the series, we will have two pokemon teacherswith Sada at our disposal in Scarlet, and Turo ready to help us in Violet.

Topics:

Although at the moment there are not many details, it seems that this new generation will take two different eras as its main point. In the case of Scarlet the focus would be on the pastwith Sada’s name being a reference to “past”, while Turo is a reference to “future” in Violet.

Alongside this, the two legendaries of the region, Koraidon and Miraidon, have clear references to the way in which transport has evolved. In this case, the pet Scarlet moves in a traditional and more animalistic way, while his counterpart from violet it is more mechanical.

School:

The main story gives us the opportunity to enlist in a school, which will have a different name, logo and uniform from the version of your choice. This means that in violet we will study at the Orange Academy, while in Scarlet we will take classes at the Uva Academy.

At the moment these are the biggest differences between Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. However, it is very likely that this list will increase considerably once we have more information about the antagonists, the complete PokéDex list, and much more.

Remember, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet It will be available on November 18, 2022. In related topics, these are the new pokémon of the generation. Similarly, the anime of The Chronicles of Arceus will arrive on Netflix.

Via: Pokemon