Zelensky said on his channel on “Telegram” that he and Fidan discussed the grain agreement and “several issues of importance such as reaching an equation for peace, preparations for the World Peace Summit, and the dangers posed by closing the grain corridor across the Black Sea.”

Turkey’s moves coincided with Russian statements about the possibility of returning to the grain agreement, but with conditions. Will Türkiye succeed in bringing Moscow back to the agreement?

Close visit

A few days ago, Ankara announced an upcoming visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, after the latter was scheduled to visit Ankara this month, but the visit did not take place.

Academician Kudrakhin Blokhin, an expert at the Center for Research on Security Issues of the Russian Academy of Sciences, says that Turkey can successfully play a mediation role and agree with Putin in certain files, including food, armaments, and trade and industrial exchange, especially since there are broad common work paths and interests linking Moscow and Ankara.

The Turkish president is counting on strong and solid political relations with Putin, describing him as a “friend”, who will pass the grain bridge for humanitarian issues during one of his speeches in the past weeks.

The Russian academic expected that Turkey would succeed in persuading Russia to return to the agreement, which expired on July 17, in the event of pressure on the West and persuaded it to implement the second part of the agreement and secure the ammonia line, which Ukraine evaded, and did not implement what was agreed upon regarding the continued pumping of ammonia. across the line drawn into its territory.

Kudrakhin Blokhin added in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the past agreement witnessed Western companies achieving huge amounts of money after they manipulated Russia’s aspirations in the issue of sending grain to poor African countries in dire need of grain, and therefore Moscow will not make the matter happen again, other than that Ankara She realizes that things will be difficult, but she will continue her efforts towards an agreement that ends the grain crisis.

The grain agreement was a lifeline for the economies of many countries and peoples in the Middle East and Africa. According to the World Food Program, 32 million tons of foodstuffs and grains were exported to 45 countries thanks to the 2022 agreement, and food prices have fallen by more than 23 percent since March. last year.

Russian terms

Turkey’s moves to ensure the continuity of the grain agreement, according to academic Kudrakhin Blokhin, require the West to move within the framework of achieving the Russian conditions and demands that were part of the agreement and were not implemented:

Resuming the export of spare parts and components of equipment needed for the agricultural sector and fertilizer production.

Lifting penalties related to sea freight and securing export agricultural shipments.

Not to prevent Russian fertilizer exports and the materials needed for their production from reaching international markets.

The work of the ammonia pipeline “Togliatti-Odessa” has resumed after it was blown up by the Ukrainian regime, according to the Russian accusations.

Securing grain shipments to countries most in need, not just to Europe.

New lane

On the other hand, Matyushin Victor, a specialist in resolving international conflicts at the Ukrainian University of Tavrisky, believes that Moscow will not return to the agreement again, because it wants to use food security as a weapon and a political card for pressure, and this is what prompted Kiev to search for other corridors and ways to ship grain.

And Matyushin Victor added, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that Moscow’s goal of withdrawal is not only to implement its conditions, but rather the withdrawal came as a justification for targeting all Ukrainian ports and leaving them out of service. Ukrainian service and damage to its infrastructure.

Since the end of the grain agreement, the Russian Ministry of Defense has threatened that it will consider all ships sailing to Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea as potential military transporters. Here, says Matyushin Victor, despite the explicit Russian threat, Kiev succeeded in securing a shipping lane in the Black Sea last week.