This came after demands from the contractors with the Iraqi government, whose numbers are in the thousands, to install them on the permanent owners, which means increasing their salaries and guaranteeing their retirement, in addition to periodic incentives and rewards.

Al-Kazemi said during the cabinet session, which was held on Thursday: “The white paper project provided a lot of financial returns to the state, and was favored by many national sectors in industry and agriculture, and in maximizing state revenues and cash reserves, as it provided more than 12 billion dollars from the bank’s reserves.” The Central Bank of Iraq, and raising the global credit rating of Iraq internationally, despite the difficult conditions that Iraq witnessed due to the Corona pandemic and the collapse of oil prices.

After the session, the Council of Ministers announced the launch of about 7,000 job positions in various ministries, to absorb contractors and turn them into permanent employees.

Those appointments included the Ministries of Migration and Displacement, Construction and Housing, Finance, Water Resources, and others.

Economic progress

This came after the Iraqi government announced progress in the economic file, through the “white paper” project to reform the structural imbalances in the country’s economic system. It confirmed that the public debt had fallen to $20 billion, which was considered a remarkable progress towards institutionalizing state resources.

And the external public debt in Iraq fell to 20 billion dollars, according to the adviser to the Prime Minister for Iraqi Financial Affairs.

The Iraqi News Agency quoted Counselor Mazhar Muhammad Salih as saying: “The country’s external public debt has fallen to 20 billion dollars.”

Saleh stressed that “the next year 2022, it will be free of financial hardships and financing restrictions,” noting that “Iraq’s external public debt is in concession and is within the range of 20 billion dollars, and the public budget bears debt extinguishing services according to the timing of a decree.”

Recently, there have been increased warnings of a slack in the number of employees, due to successive governments resorting to employment directly, without adopting the correct mechanisms, and the exploitation of those resources often within partisan propaganda, and in electoral seasons.

Extensive study

However, a high-ranking government official confirmed that “the allocation of these degrees came after a thorough study of the state’s administrative apparatus, and the entitlement of these contractors, as some of them had been in contract for more than 10 years, which makes their appointment to the permanent owners a fast-track entitlement.”

The official, who requested not to be named, added to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the government has resorted to distributing these degrees in the required manner, and according to the actual need, away from clientelism, favoritism and nepotism, and also granted some governorates hundreds of degrees, to appoint their contractors, in proportion to the State financial resources.

He pointed out that “the retirement movement has recently accelerated, with the legislation of the new law, in addition to the expansion of the state’s tasks, which makes it need larger numbers of employees, in some sectors.”

There are conflicting numbers regarding the real number of employees in Iraq, in the absence of official statistics, as the Central Statistics Authority recently announced that the number of employees of state institutions in the country amounted to 1.032 million public employees, providing services to nearly 40 million people, who are the total population of Iraq.

Observers considered the number of employees in the Iraqi government sector to be too large, compared to many of the surrounding regional countries, and called for stimulus measures to be taken along with restructuring processes, so that the government apparatus would be more flexible and costly on the public budget.

While independent bodies and financial experts talk that the number of employees is close to 3 million employees.

Economic expert Sarmad Moneim believes that “what the Iraqi state’s administrative apparatus needs is complete littering, and the optimal investment of this number, in line with the growing needs in various sectors for human effort, such as the system for issuing documents and cards, as well as the retirement system, which is in dire need of Lots of employees.”

He explained in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that “the creation of job grades, during the past years, was often done without deliberate government plans, which caused cadres to accumulate in some departments, and deprived thousands of new graduates of the opportunity for government appointment, due to the presence of a surplus.”

He pointed out, “the need to reconsider this file, and give it more government attention.”