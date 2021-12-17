These two proposals, called the “Treaty between the United States and Russia on Security Assurances” and the “Agreement on Measures to Ensure the Security of Russia and Member States” of NATO, provide for the prohibition of any further expansion of NATO as well as the establishment of US military bases in the former Soviet republics. Russian Foreign Ministry.

“It is necessary to write down Russia’s security guarantees and have legal force,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, presenting to the press these documents, which were handed this week to a senior official in the US State Department.

He also suggested opening the door to negotiations “starting from tomorrow, in the literal sense of the word, Saturday, December 18” and said that Moscow had proposed to the Americans to hold them in Geneva.

According to him, these proposals are a way to re-establish Russian-Western cooperation in the “complete absence of mutual trust” taking into account the “aggressive” policy of NATO “in Russia’s neighborhood”.

The official considered that the matter was “to restore the relationship from scratch.”

Among other obligations, these treaties prohibit the United States from establishing military bases in any country in the former Soviet Union that is not a member of NATO or even “from using its infrastructure for any military activity or the development of bilateral military cooperation.”

It also pledges all NATO members not to continue the expansion of NATO and not to conduct any “military activity on the territory of Ukraine and in other countries of Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia.”

The West accuses Russia of preparing for a new invasion of Ukraine and of deploying large forces on their common border, and threatens Moscow with imposing unprecedented sanctions on it in the event of an invasion, but it seems that it rules out any military intervention.

For its part, the Kremlin denies these allegations and says that Russia is threatened by NATO, which arms Kiev and increases the spread of air and naval equipment in the Black Sea region.