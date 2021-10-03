France usually uses Algeria’s airspace to enter and leave the Sahel region, where its forces are deployed under Operation Barkhane.

“When we presented plans for two flights this morning, we learned that the Algerians will close the airspace over their territory to French military aircraft,” Colonel Pascal Ianni told AFP.

confirmed I mean That this “would not affect the operations or intelligence missions” carried out by France in the Sahel.

On Saturday evening, Algeria announced the recall of its ambassador to Paris, justifying this by rejecting “any interference in its internal affairs,” noting that the decision came against the background of “statements attributed” to French President Emmanuel Macron.

And the French newspaper “Le Monde” quoted in an article statements made by him French President While receiving, on Thursday, the grandchildren of representatives of actors in the Algeria’s war of independence.

Macron considered that after its independence in 1962, Algeria established a “memory fund” that was dedicated by the “political-military system”.

He also spoke of an “official history” of Algeria that was “completely rewritten”, according to him, which is “not based on facts” but on a “rhetoric based on hatred of France.”