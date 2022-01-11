Zelensky said that he is ready to take the necessary decisions to end the war in the Donabs region, eastern Ukraine, during the four-way summit that brings him together with the leaders of Germany, France and Russia, according to Reuters.

He added: “The time has come to end the conflict, and we are ready to take the necessary decisions during the summit.”

In the same statement, the chief of staff of the Ukrainian army, Andriy Yermak, said that Kiev wanted an agreement that includes a ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners.

Zelensky’s statement comes amid an escalating crisis on the country’s eastern border, with Russia massing tens of thousands of troops.

While Kiev asserts that Moscow wants to invade its lands, the latter denies this and asserts that its moves do not threaten anyone.

Ukrainian forces have been fighting for years with Russian-backed rebels in the Donbass region, and successive ceasefire agreements have not succeeded in restoring calm to the region.