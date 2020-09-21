In the wake of the health crisis, many tenants and owners are having doubts when it comes to renting a home or business premises if a new confinement or state of alarm occurs. Usually, all contracts involve numerous conditions, which means that before signing, It is necessary to review it carefully.

Before COVID-19, practically no commitments included clauses regarding the lease conditions in the event of a pandemic. But now, the situation is changing, and one of the most vulnerable groups in this regard are students, specifically university students who move to another city to continue their studies.

Increase in these clauses

In case a new insulation is implanted, they would probably be forced to leave the classrooms and return to the homes they have when there is no academic year. Therefore, as explained from Legálitas, it begins to increase interest in the so-called ‘COVID Clauses’, which would be an annex to the contract that specifies the conditions in case of confinement or state of alarm.

Besides the students, these provisions could benefit other people, such as those who were enjoying a vacation rental, those who would have displaced for work reasons or even the foreigners who had to return to their country of origin in case of deterioration of the situation.

Various legal situations

Although they exist doubts regarding the legality of some clauses. For example, if in a house there are several roommates and one leaves the house, if the monthly rent must continue to be paid, or in the case of the owners, how to go about claiming the default.

Due to the concerns generated, many customers ask questions like “Is it recommended, as a tenant, demand a COVID-19 clause? “,”I can refuse, as owner, to include the clause if they ask me? “, or” ¿¿What should I include in the COVID-19 clause for a rental agreement? ”

So, experts report that these types of clauses are legal, but they recommend that the best thing is that the contract be as detailed as possible. Thus, the more both parties communicate to cover all possible assumptions, clearer they will have what to expect in each situation.