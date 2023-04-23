Sunday, April 23, 2023, 10:21



The right to contribute is the main change that has been approved in the Royal Decree to improve the working conditions of domestic workers. This Social Security contribution allows them to collect unemployment when they lose their job and the rest of the benefits and subsidies offered by the Public State Employment Service (SEPE).

Registration to Social Security: who has to do it?



Household workers have made mandatory contributions since October 1. This is reflected in the new law that also sets the minimum wage they must receive. For this, it is necessary that they be registered in the General Social Security Regime within the special system for domestic employees. Thus, when the contract ends, which can be verbal or written, they will be able to request unemployment, as long as they have worked for at least 360 days.

The SEPE clarifies that people who perform tasks at home must be registered and quoted regardless of the number of hours and even if they provide services in other homes. This management can be carried out by the housekeepers themselves. However, as of January 1, 2023, this procedure will be exclusively the responsibility of employers when domestic workers perform less than 60 hours of work per month per employer. They will have to assume the obligations in terms of contribution and affiliation and registration in Social Security.

What happens if you do not comply with this obligation



If you do not comply with the obligation to register the domestic worker and the General Treasury of the Social Security is aware of this situation, the official registration in the Social Security may be practiced and the enforcement process will begin to the collection of contributions owed for the period of undeclared registration.

If this non-compliance is discovered as a consequence of the actions of the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate, the official registration will also be carried out and the corresponding settlement certificate will be drawn up for the collection of contributions owed and, where appropriate, the infringement certificate. .

The fine for not registering the domestic worker



Not registering the domestic worker is included within the so-called administrative offenses in the social order and has consequences, since it is a reason for a fine. Not requesting the initial affiliation or registration of workers who enter your service, or requesting it, as a result of inspection actions, outside the established period is considered a serious infraction, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy. It is also considered a serious infraction when the withdrawal from a Social Security scheme of employed workers is communicated despite continuing the same work activity.

Royal Legislative Decree 5/2000, of August 4, penalizes these infractions with the following fine: in its minimum degree, from 3,750 to 7,500 euros; in its medium grade, from 7,501 to 9,600 euros; and in its maximum degree, from 9,601 to 12,000 euros.