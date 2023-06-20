The islands include Innis More, where the 2022 Oscar-nominated movie “The Banshees of Inisherin” was filmed, one of the Aran Islands off the west coast of Ireland.

These islands are often a tourist attraction due to their rugged landscapes and history. But over the past two decades, the population of these islands has dwindled, with fewer than 3,000 people now dotting their territory, according to the report. What do you say plan The new Irish government.

However, the islands are important for tourism, receiving more than 300,000 visitors annually. This sparked a reaction to living in “idyllic” islands.

The plan noted that “it is the continuing concern of the island communities, both nationally and internationally, to maintain population levels on their islands”. “Island communities generally have a higher-than-average age profile, with many young people leaving the islands to take advantage of further education or employment opportunities elsewhere.”

Here is what you need to know about the Irish Scholarship:

How much does Ireland offer?

Ireland is offering up to approximately $92,000 (€84,000) to people renovating an “abandoned building” on one of the islands, where people who fix up vacant property can get up to $67,000 (€60,000) to renovate, according to An official government website.

The government is now giving more money to the islands as part of its 10-year plan to attract more residents to move there.

How do I qualify for financing?

There are specific criteria for obtaining funding, according to the government. of between it:

The property must have been vacant for at least two years and was built prior to 2008.

You must own the property or be in the process of buying it.

You must live in the home as your primary private residence when the work is completed, or you rent it out.

You cannot be a registered real estate company or developer.

Can foreigners buy property in Ireland?

Yes, because there are no residency requirements to buy property in Ireland, According to the government.

However, buying property does not automatically entitle you to reside in Ireland, as the government has indicated.

It is also possible to apply for work permits, while those who wish to invest in Ireland or start a business There they can also qualify for residency.