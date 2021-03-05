Google wants to give the controversial former president of the United States a second chance. Blocked after the assault on the Capitol, Donald Trump’s YouTube channel will be restored when decrease the risk of and incitement to violence, according to the platform’s executive director, Susan Wojcicki.

“There is still a high risk of violence,” he noted, to indicate that the tycoon’s profile will be unlocked in accordance with current YouTube policies, which, in turn, will be based on a set of indicators to assess the level of violencereports CNN.

Specifically, Wojcicki stressed that the former president’s account will also continue to be suspended due to concerns this week about possible new attacks on the Capitol, after the Police alerted about a “possible plot” by a group of militias to assault the east building. Thursday.

When the channel is restored, your content will have to be subject to the platform’s policies, and in the event that Trump violates the rules again, his profile will be removed again, the executive director recalled.

Soldiers of the National Guard patrol the vicinity of the Capitol amid rumors of a new takeover by fans of Donald Trump. Photo: AFP.

YouTube suspended Donald Trump’s channel indefinitely on January 12 for violating its policies against incitement to violence.

At that time, the US platform, owned by Google, had been criticized for the slowness of its response, compared to the more radical measures of other social networks.

YouTube simply suspended the dissemination of new videos on the former president’s official account.

“Given the concern about the still possible acts of violence, the account of Donald J. Trump will continue to be suspended,” a spokeswoman for the platform told Politico.

After the capture of the Capitol, the social network Twitter decided to suspend Donald Trump’s account indefinitely. Photo: EFE.

On the same dates, Facebook had suspended not only the ex-president’s account but also those that disseminated related content that could incite violence before Joe Biden took power.

Twitter, the Republican’s favorite platform, also made the decision to extend the block permanently, as did other social networks such as Twitch.

To these movements on the part of the most popular social networks was added that of Snapchat, which had resolved to make the provisional suspension of Trump’s account final.

