The big clubs remain active in an incessant search to continue competing in the elite and in each transfer window the clubs that usually make the checkbook available to the coaching staff are triggered.
One of the leagues that stands out the most in terms of the amount of money spent on new acquisitions is definitely the English Premier League. The first three positions on this list are held by three English teams that really surprise in terms of balance and total spending. For example, West Ham, from david moyes. Another of the surprising teams on this list, due to the situation they went through economically, is Joan Laporta’s FC Barcelona, who activated a series of economic strategies that allowed the club to hit the transfer market with the intention of strengthening the template.
Next, we will review a fairly complete list of the teams that spent the most in this year 2022.
The Top 10 of this list starts with Leeds United of England. with the departure of raphinha to the barcaThe Pavorreales had the checkbook to bring new players, being tyler adams Y Luis Sinesterra as the most striking
Being vitinha PSG’s most expensive signing this season, the Parisian club spent around 110 million euros.
Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves is another of the English teams that signed big. The English club disbursed a total figure of 121 million in players.
With the stellar signing of Gabriel Jesus for a cost of 55 million, Arsenal is positioned and takes place in this list.
Pep Guardiola’s team is another of the clubs that entered interesting pieces but the most striking of the citizens, without a doubt, is that of Erling Haaland.
The English club Newcastle FC was also another of those who put money on the table. With a total cost of 137 million euros and the star signing of Isaac in 70 million.
The Barça of Xavi Hernández and Joan Laporta enters this list with a certain degree of surprise, due to the fact that the financial situation the club was going through was complex. Thanks to a series of economic strategies implemented by Joan Laporta, Barça managed to sign Lewandowski, raphinha, Koundeetc.
One of the surprises on this list is David Moyes’ West Ham, with the star signing of the Brazilian player Lucas Paquetafor a total value of 43 million.
Manchester United was another of the teams that paid high amounts for some specific players, as is the case of the Brazilian winger, Anthony (95 million), casemiro (60 million) and 57 million for Lisandro Martinez.
Chelsea from England ranks first on this list. The ‘blues’ disbursed the total amount of €296 millionwith the signings of fofana, cucurella, Sterling Y Koulibaly.
