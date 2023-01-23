“The last of us” came to HBO Max to become the best adaptation of a video game ever made. Not only did it show that zombie stories still have a lot to offer, but the drama of the characters in a post-apocalyptic world would be a bigger draw than the horror.

As we saw in the second chapter, Joel and Ellie went on a journey to deliver Ellie, taking care of the infected. However, they ended up running into the fearsome clickers and Tess decided to sacrifice herself so that the protagonists escape alive.

What are clickers?

Clickers are the third phase of those infected by the Cordyceps fungus and are considered the most dangerous. Since their face is full of huge bumps, they are blind and have to use echolocation.

To use this ability, these creatures produce grotesque clicking noises, for which they were named. Apart from their appearance, this is the second major distinguishing feature to differentiate them from the rest of the infected.

The most dangerous infected. Photo: HBO

What types of zombies are there in “The last of us”?

In the series “The last of us” we have seen the runners, stalkers and clickers. However, it is expected that we will eventually see other types of infected in the video game such as the bloated and wobbly.

It only remains to wait for its new chapters every Sunday at 9:00 p.m. on HBO Max to find out.