Being Mexico a country with great seismic activitythat is to say, that many tremors occur, it is important to know more about these movements of the earth's crust- Are there differences between an earthquake, tremor or earthquake? How does a seism begin? Stay, this article will rock the floor for you.

First of all, the National Seismological System (SSN) belonging to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), defines an earthquake as “a sudden breaking of the rocks inside the Earth. This sudden release of energy spreads in the form of waves that cause the ground to move.

What causes earthquakes?

First we will try to simplify it and for those who wish to have the official definition of the SSN, we leave it in quotes in the subsequent paragraph. Imagine that the ground we walk on and also the one in the seas, floats on a layer of “water”, although in this case it would be the case it would be something more like magma, that is, a substance at high temperatures. The floor of our world is not a uniform plate, but is like a jigsaw puzzle.

The pressure of the internal heat causes a lot of pressure to be stored in the lines where this “puzzle” joins, until it can’t stand it anymore and the rocks or pieces give way and generate a sudden movement.

Or as the SSN would say: “The most superficial layer of the Earth, called the lithosphere, is a rigid layer made up of material that can fracture when exerting a force on it and forms a puzzle called Tectonic Plates. These plates travel like “water cork blocks” on the asthenosphere, which is a visco-elastic layer where the material flows by exerting a force on it. These random displacements of the plates are due to convective movements in the intermediate layer of the Earth or mantle, that is, hot material from the interior of the earth rises to the surface releasing internal heat, while cold material sinks into the interior.

“This phenomenon causes plate motion and it is just at the boundaries between plates, where they make contact with each other, friction forces are generated that keep the two adjacent plates stuck, producing great stresses in the materials. When these efforts exceed the resistance of the rock; or when the friction force is overcome, the violent rupture and sudden release of accumulated energy occurs, thus generating a tremor that radiates said energy in the form of waves that propagate in all directions through the solid medium of the earth”.

What is the difference between earthquake, tremor and earthquake?

Although socially it is assigned as an earthquake to an earthquake of greater magnitude, at a scientific level they are terms to name the same movements of the subsoil and as such there is no figure to define when it is a tremor or an earthquake, that is, there can be an earthquake of magnitude 2.0 or 9.0. like earthquakes

What are the classifications of earthquakes or earthquakes?

Earthquakes or earthquakes are classified into three classes: tectonic, volcanic and plutonic.

Tectonic: When earthquakes involve a formation of the earth’s crust in the form of folds or fractures, they are called tectonic or structural in nature. These are the ones of greatest interest because the energy released is extraordinarily greater than that of the other two types.

Volcanic: They are those whose immediate cause is volcanism, being produced by forces from fractures, explosions or faults within the cone of the volcano that are the result of pressure or contraction of lava at great depths.

Plutonic: They are those that originate at very great depths, they are characterized by the large amount of energy they release and because they are felt in a large area without causing major damage to the surface, because the waves arrive already very damped.

Now you know more about earthquakes, do not forget that, if you live in a highly seismic area, have a civil protection plan in case of any movement and practice it with your family, do it, it can save a life.