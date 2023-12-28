On television, 'The Simpsons' remains one of the oldest animated series. This unique Springfield family has shocked viewers with their astonishing predictions over the years, offering a futuristic vision that leaves everyone in awe. The creation of Matt Groening He has stood out for his ability to guess events that end up happening in reality.

A clear example was the attack on the Twin Towers in 2001, where Lisa I was reading a magazine where it was written that it cost 9 dollars, and in the background, there was a silhouette of the twin towers, forming the number eleven and presenting us with 9/11. Furthermore, they predicted Germany's victory in the 2006 World Cup, which donald trump I would be president of the United States, and being able to make video calls, and many more events. Recently, various predictions of The Simpson by 2024 they have become a trend on social networks, increasing expectation among followers of the Fox series, who long to see if they come true or not.

What are the predictions that the Simpsons made for the year 2024?

Among the most curious predictions, The Simpsons anticipated the eventual candidacy of Donald Trump in the next United States presidential elections. There is speculation about him running again, which would make him one of the main contenders along with Joe Biden.

Another striking forecast for 2024, which is already going viral, involves the colonization of Mars. In season 27 of the animated series (2015), a private company is introduced with plans to colonize the red planet by 2026. Surprisingly, NASA recently announced that it is “training astronauts to inhabit Mars” starting next year. anus.

Likewise, The Simpsons have glimpsed a future in which technology plays an even more significant role in our lives starting in 2024. Robots, cutting-edge artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles are projected, among other technological predictions that could materialize.

Did The Simpsons predict the disappearance of the Titan submarine 17 years ago?

The news about the destruction of the submarine Titan in the United States during its route to an expedition to visit the remains of the Titanic, with five millionaires on board, generated global shock. Surprisingly, in a 2006 episode of 'The Simpsons' titled “Homer's Fatherhood,” Homer is shown diving to the bottom of the ocean along with his long-lost father, Mason Fairbanks, to explore the treasures hidden in the depths.

During this adventure, the protagonists find the remains of a ship similar to the Titanic. Homer is dazzled by marine life, wanders away from his father's submarine and gets stuck on a coral reef as oxygen runs out. After several days in a coma, Homer regains consciousness in the hospital.

