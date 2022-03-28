Ukraine.- At least 143 children have died in Ukraine just over a month after Russia invaded the country on February 24, while another 216 minors have been injured, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office reported Monday.

In the attacks and bombardments by Russian troops, 216 other minors have also been injured, according to sources cited by the local Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The children suffered more in the kyiv region, where a total of 67 have died, (only in the capital there were 16 deaths) and in Kharkov, where 49 perished, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Due to the bombing and ground attacks a total of 733 educational institutions have been damaged. 74 of them are completely destroyed, says the institution.

The worst situation is in the Donetsk, Kharkov, Mykolaiv, Sumy, kyiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

“These data are not definitive, since it is not possible to inspect the bombing sites in the areas of active hostilities and in the temporarily occupied territories,” the prosecution added.

Some of the children killed in Ukraine

Katya Dyachenko, an 11-year-old gymnast, died under the rubble of her home in Mariupol when a Russian shell hit the Ukrainian city last week.

The news was confirmed by Anastasia Meshchanenkov, the girl’s coach, who said on her Twitter account that Dyachenko: “She had to conquer the world, but she died buried in rubble. She had to conquer the stage and give smiles to the world. What are the children to blame for?

Sacha, a little girl who experienced the death of her family, when they tried to escape, however, they did not succeed because her father was shot and died, while she was wounded so badly that one of her arms had to be amputated.

Annie, 12 years old, another innocent being whose war has robbed her of the opportunity to be cured of her cancer, which caused her to lose her hair, now has to flee without finishing her medical treatment, which was her only hope of being saved.

Another image that left everyone with a broken heart was that of a little boy crossing the border alone with his mother’s number written on his hands and with a plastic bag where he surely kept his most precious things, because there was no opportunity to bring more.

Fortunately, days later it was learned that this brave little boy was reunited with his mother who managed to leave Ukraine, as reported by Caracol news.

Other victims are Sofia, 6 years old, and her entire family who were shot in their car. Alisa, 8, who died during a shooting together with her grandfather, who was trying to protect her with his own body and Polina, from the Ukrainian capital, who died along with her parents and brother during a shooting in the streets of the capital .