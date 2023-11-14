The process of obtaining a visa to enter the United States involves specific fees, and understanding them is crucial for those who plan to apply for different types of nonimmigrant visas. This 2023, the State Department, through its embassies and consulates, adjusted the fees for obtaining the different visa categories.

On June 17, 2023, changes to the pricing structure began to apply. Prior to this date, the application processing fee for non-petition visitor visas (except E) was US$160 (currently US$185). Rates for other categories, such as temporary workers, athletes, artists and religious people, were US$190 (now US$205). Category E, which now has a fee of US$315, previously had a fee of US$205. Below we present the updated rates and some of the most affordable options for applicants.

Visitor Visas for Business or Tourism (B1/B2 and BCC): US$185

The business or tourism visitor visa, commonly known as B1/B2, is one of the cheapest options, with a fee of US$185. This category covers temporary activities such as tourism, family visits or business.

Temporary Worker Visas (H, L, O, P, Q and R): US$205



For those seeking to work temporarily in the United States, visas in the H, L, O, P, Q and R categories have an application fee of US$205. These visas apply to temporary workers, intercompany transfers, people with extraordinary abilities, athletes, artists, entertainers, cultural exchanges, and religious individuals.

Commercial and Investor Visas (Category E): US$315

Category E, which covers treaty traders, treaty investors and applicants in a specialized occupation, has an application fee of US$315.

Visas for minors

B1/B2 visitor visas (tourism or business), which are the most common for minors, They cost US$15 for Mexican citizens under 15 years of age.. For those over 15 years old, the cost is US$185. The parents or legal guardians of the minor must also schedule an appointment at the US consulate or embassy to process this visa.