Despite the fact that it has suffered some losses after the return to normality after the pandemic, streaming services are still one of the best options to enjoy series and movies at homethat is why in this note we will tell you what are the cheaper in Mexico.

No doubt Netflix It opened up a new space in the world of paid entertainment, however it didn’t take long for other companies to develop their own platforms.

Thus, there are currently many platforms that offer streaming services throughout the Mexican Republic, but which ones are the cheapest? We will reply below.

Cheapest streaming platforms in Mexico

Because there are a large number of streaming platforms currently available in Mexico, in this note we will tell you about some of the most popular in the Mexican Republic, and then we will list all that can be contracted as well as their respective costs.

Taking into account the above, the cheapest streaming subscription in Mexico goes to AppleTV+which has a price of only 69 pesos per month after a 7-day free trial period.

It is worth mentioning that this platform does not have a wide catalog of series and movies, however, it highlights that some of its titles have been awarded and are quite popular among consumers.

For its part, the second cheapest streaming option in Mexico is Paramount+with a cost of 79 pesos per month. This service offers, among others, productions of NickelodeonParamount Pictures and Comedy Central.

Meanwhile, the third cheapest streaming alternative in Mexico is lionsgate+which offers to enjoy their series and movies for only 89 pesos per month. However, it must be taken into account that it has a quarterly payment promotion for 229 pesos, representing a saving of 13%.

In fourth, fifth and sixth place are HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Netflixwhich offer their services for 99 pesos per monthAlthough it should be noted that the latest platform for this price includes ads.

On the other hand, the most expensive streaming platforms in Mexico are Netflix, whose highest package is priced at 299 pesos per month; Star+ with a cost of 199 pesos per month, and Disney+, with a subscription for 159 pesos each month.

Streaming platforms available in Mexico

Netflix: $139

DisneyPlus: $159

HBO Max: $149

StarPlus: $199

Amazon Prime Video: $99

Clear video: $115

Crunchyroll: $119

Beachbody on Demand: $99

BeinConnect: $199

blim: $109

DAZNN: $49

Deezer: $115

Filmin: $199

Teleplus: $99

Movistar Play: $49

Xbox Game Pass: $139

Nintendo Switch Online: $79

PlayStation Plus: $199

PS Now: $199

EA Access: $65

RakutenTV: $160

Spotify: $115

Amazon Prime Music Unlimited: $99

Apple Music: $165

Google Play Music: $99

YouTube Premium: $119

Twitch: $399

Stadium: $240

Tidal30: $199.