It’s already been almost 50 years since it was first aired.”The Chavo of 8″, but his influence and presence remain. It is enough to see in Latin America how iconic its characters are: there are dozens of parodies that take place in Peru, an imitation of quico in TikTok made by a peruvian Argentina and one ‘chilidrina Huachana’ which is a trend.

But did you know that the names of the characters are different in Brazil? In this note we show you what they call these roles created by Chespirito in that country.

“El Chavo del 8” is Chaves in Brazil

The program originated by Roberto Gómez-Bolaños was broadcast by the Brazilian Televisão System (SBT) in that country. The same dubbing cooperative of the channel was in charge of adapting the program. Thus, the program and the character were renamed “Chaves”.

In Brazil, after “Chaves” “Miguelito” was broadcast, a series that clearly seemed to be a plagiarism of the Chespirito program. It only aired for five days. Photo: composition LR/Grupo Chespirito/Gugu Produções Merchandising

The curious name of Don Ramón in Brazil

Don Ramón in Brazil is known as seu early (‘seu’ for don and ‘Madruga’ for referring to the verb to get up early). The idea of ​​calling it that is due to the actor Marcelo Gastaldi, who was in charge of the mission of dubbing the program. He thought that this was the ideal name for the character because “he is a guy who does not like to work and has the face of someone who spent the night partying,” according to the official portal of Chespirito.

Don Ramón was seu Madruga in Brazil. Photo: archive

For her part, the daughter of Mr Ramonknown as ‘La Chilidrina’ was renamed as Chiquinhawhich in Brazil is the diminutive of Francisca.

The actress María Antonieta de las Nieves continues to maintain her character in force. Photo: composition/Instagram

What were the names of the other characters in “El Chavo del 8” in Brazil?

The other characters didn’t really change much. The professor JirafalesRubén Aguirre’s character, was known as Professor Girafales and sometimes like the Professor Linguist. The others were as is: Dona Florinda, Dona Clotilde, Mr. Belly Y Kiko.

As an extra curiosity, Chapulin Coloradoanother Chespirito character, was called Polegar Vermelho (‘red thumb’ in Spanish).