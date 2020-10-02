new Delhi: B777 aircraft specially designed for the visit of the President, Vice President and Prime Minister reached India from America on Thursday. The aircraft was to be handed over to Air India by aircraft manufacturer Boeing in July itself, but it was delayed twice. First the Kovid-19 epidemic was delayed, then it was delayed a few weeks due to technical reasons.

The plane, written Air India One, landed at Delhi Airport from Texas at around 3 pm on Thursday. Senior Air India officials reached the US in August to take the aircraft from Boeing. Another exquisitely built B777 aircraft for VVIP travel is expected to meet Boeing later. Both of these aircraft were part of the commercial fleet of Air India for a few months in 2018, which were then sent to Boeing to be recreated specifically for VVIP travel.

B777 Aircraft Features

The B777 aircraft have a state-of-the-art anti-missile system, called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures and Self-Protection Suits (SPS). During the VVIP trip, the B777 aircraft will be flown by pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF), not Air India pilots. Currently, the President, Vice President and Prime Minister travel by Air India B747 aircraft.

Both aircraft have such security devices installed that can thwart any attack. Missile attack will also have no effect on the aircraft. This aircraft is also capable of attacking.

read this also-

Sonia Gandhi said – Modi government crying tears of blood to farmers, Congress’s struggle will continue

US President Donald Trump Corona positive, wife Melania Trump also victim of infection