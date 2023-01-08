The brand new River Plate coach and the leadership have already shown a weakness for repatriating footballers who have played for the “Millionaire” club, especially with success, such as the cases of Matías Kranevitter and Nacho Fernándezand now they are looking to do the same with Rafael Santos Borre.
Although it is known that it is very difficult for the Colombian forward to leave Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany to return to the club, the chance of a return is present, for which reason they have contacted the footballer’s representation in recent hours to ask conditions.
With very few minutes in the German team last season (only 764′)the top scorer in the Gallardo Era, 27, knows that he needs to have filming and show himself to have a presence in the Colombian team and begin to be considered for the final list of the 2026 World Cup.
Although that event is still a long way off, it is known that coaches tend to film the same footballers for a long time to consolidate a squad, and the only chance that players have to show themselves is, precisely, acting on the field of play.
River is not in a position to be able to pay for his pass, so the only possibility for Borré to put on the red and white shirt again is if the “Millionaire” manages to close a loan with Frankfurt.
The Teutonic cast, who signed him in 2021 and made him a contract until 2025, has just changed their sports director and it is not in their plans to transfer to the Colombian, so the negotiations are complicated.
“Basically, we don’t want to let any player go. We may loan one or two players who haven’t played much, but we won’t sell any key players. Rafael Santos Borré knows we want to keep him and not give him away. Their representatives also know it, ”said Markus Krösche, EF sports director, to the German outlet Frankfurter Rundschau. We’ll see if he changes his mind.
