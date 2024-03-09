Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/09/2024 – 16:46

Germany this week issued a warning about the risk of a pallet of spent batteries from the International Space Agency reaching the country. For experts, however, the chance of an event like this occurring is quite unlikely. On March 7, 2024, the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) sent a warning to residents of Germany: on March 8 and 9 , pieces of space debris could fly over or even fall over the country – although this would be highly unlikely.

As expected, the battery pallet discarded from the International Space Station (ISS) on March 21, 2021 burned upon re-entering the atmosphere, especially above Central America, on Friday afternoon (03/08). Smaller pieces of debris would have fallen into the Atlantic Ocean, in a corridor between Guatemala and Florida, in the United States. Earlier, space debris flew over Germany at an altitude of 139 kilometers, with the “bright trail” in the sky being observed by some people. The object, the size of an SUV, weighed about 2.6 tons.

Despite the warning, the fall of space debris on Earth is common and has occurred for decades. For experts, it is extremely unlikely that any of this debris would reach a person.

How much space junk falls to Earth?

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), space debris enters our planet's atmosphere almost every week in uncontrolled trajectories – that is, not guided by computers or humans on Earth.

The number has been rising steadily since the 1960s. On average, from 1960 to 2000, about 500 pieces of debris fell to Earth each year.

In recent years, however, this amount has increased even more significantly: according to the ESA, almost 2,500 pieces of space debris fell to Earth in 2022. In 2023, the number was around 1,500.

What types of space debris fall to Earth?

It is estimated that around 44 tonnes of meteoritic material falls to Earth every day, but around 95% burns up as it enters the atmosphere.

Most of the space debris that falls on our planet is made up of payload fragmentation debris, that is, objects that are fragmented or unintentionally released from a spacecraft (whether manned or unmanned) when one object explodes or collides with another.

It is worth noting that a spacecraft is any vehicle capable of traveling through outer space (above the atmospheric limit), and not just rockets or old space shuttles, as is often present in the popular imagination. The Hubble telescope, for example, is a spacecraft.

Other common space debris includes objects related to rocket missions and space objects intentionally released after having served their purpose. This includes worn-out batteries, such as the one responsible for the BKK alert, and old satellites that have stopped operating, for example.

Collisions between satellites and anti-satellite weapons are also causing an increasing amount of debris in space.

Is space debris toxic?

Certainly they can contain toxic elements.

“Some spacecraft fuels are toxic, like hydrazine, for example. There are metals like beryllium and magnesium, which are usually in the form of alloys, but beryllium is definitely a very harmful case,” Alice Gorman, space archaeologist and space debris expert, told DW in an interview in 2021.

Since most space debris ends up in the ocean, some experts fear it could pollute the seas. However, the effects have not yet been fully investigated, Gorman points out.

“Salt water can corrode things easily, but we have a million shipwrecks around the world, and shipwrecks often become habitats [para a vida marinha]”, he said.

What, after all, is the risk of being hit by space debris?

Experts estimate that it is three times more likely to be hit by a meteorite than by space debris.

Furthermore, a person is 65,000 times more likely to be struck by lightning than by a piece of space debris. And the probability of someone dying in a domestic accident is 1.5 million times greater than having space debris hit their head.