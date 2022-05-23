Every casino player is always looking for ways of increasing their chances of winning, including Jackpotcity members. This casino has kept up with gambling trends since 1998 and is known for its amazing gaming variety and bountiful bonus offers. It has over 600 games that blend well with all main mobile gadgets, so it would be impossible to resist the temptation of playing here.

Every player plays casino games intending to win, however that is not always the case. You must take everything with a pinch of salt and know that you’ll not always win. No matter how strategic you are while playing, casinos cannot guarantee instant wins.

Below we have identified ways that we trust can increase your odds of being the next big winner at JackpotCity Casino!

Use the Bonuses and Promotions Available

Knowing how to utilise many Jackpotcity casino offers helps boost the action in the game, as well as increasing your chances of winning. Therefore, you must take full advantage of the bonus promotions available at the casino. Some of these include a welcome bonus, match bonuses, and deposit bonus among others. This will elevate your gaming experience and chances of winning. While playing at JackpotCity casino you must utilize these immediately.

For new players, these bonuses and promotions help you to get the hang of the games you want to play without using your own money. JackpotCity is generous enough to extend the bonus sometimes even after the initial welcome bonus.

In addition, the casino has a VIP loyalty program that offers more bonus opportunities the more you play. This casino’s reward system is important to help increase your chances of winning without having to spend more money. Make sure you take advantage of JackpotCity bonuses and promotions to help you gather more wins.

High Roller Programs

If you wish to win more at this casino, then it is high time you join the JackpotCity loyalty program. This is a system that converts your committed playtime to loyalty points. The casino’s VIP Club offers players pick-me-ups depending on the level they’ve reached in their loyalty scheme.

JackpotCity Casino has 6 levels where you can accumulate your loyalty points to attain higher rewards. This is not only entertaining but also offers the gamer a goal to work towards.

Additionally, certain benefits such as free spins on slot games are offered to you free of the wagering requirements. This means that a high roller can use the points to get free spins and use them to increase their winning advantage.

Play Games with a Progressive Jackpot

The huge advantage of progressive jackpot casino games is that when you win, you win big. Progressive Jackpot slots are famous in the gaming community because they offer a chance to win huge jackpot money that can be life-changing to the winner.

Go ahead and try your luck at JackpotCity Casino playing progressive jackpot games such as Mega Moolah.

Use Different Gambling Strategies

Gambling strategies were discovered for a reason, and some have been proven to work. This is yet another way of bringing you closer to your winning goals. Well, there’s no strategy that is 100% proven to make you win all the time, but your winning chances will be higher once you apply the right strategy.

These gambling systems often lower the house advantage and are suitable for games with high RTP such as; Roulette, Blackjack, Bingo, or slots. However, the main thing is to fully understand the game you wish to play and also the odds for every bet you place. So make sure to select systems with the lowest house advantage, because if you make a win, the casino takes a cut off your overall amount.

Play ‘Loose’ Slot Games

Although this is often seen as a myth in the gambling world, it can make a difference while gambling at JackpotCity Casino. Slots come with a volatility label and understanding it together with a good strategy can boost your winning odds.

Volatility is a word used to determine how often a slot game pays out. You need to be familiar with the terms, low, medium, and high volatility. Anytime you see these terms you must be able to comprehend how easy or difficult it will be to get any winnings.

When any slot is labeled high volatility, this means that you can’t expect frequent payouts from it. On the contrary, low volatility slots can often guarantee you frequent payouts. However, due to them paying frequently, the payouts are smaller compared to high volatility slots. Some examples of best paying, high volatility slots at JackpotCity are;

· Starburst

· Enchanted Garden II

· Immortal Romance

· Thunderstruck

Be Keen on Finances

Just like you budget for all your other spending, gambling should not be any different. Always play responsibly by setting a budget and being disciplined enough to stick to it. JackpotCity casino even allows you to set a limit on your spending so that you don’t lose track.

Have Realistic Expectations

Playing at the casino is all fun and games but you’ll have even more if you have realistic expectations. There will always be a risk involved with gambling and you’ll not always win. Never think you’ll become a millionaire overnight. Also, always remember to celebrate every win, no matter how small.

Take Breaks and Stay Focused

Casino games like blackjack require a sharp brain and full concentration, so always make sure you’re on top of your game every time you play. Take a break if necessary and come back when your mind is clear.

Stand, stretch, take a snack, and come back relaxed and you’ll greatly increase your winning chances at JackpotCity Casino. Last but not least, remember to have fun while at it, never play with emotions and take losses with a pinch of salt.

In Conclusion

JackpotCity Casino is one of the most reliable gaming sites in India. The chances of winning at this casino vary with different game types, however, no game guarantees 100% winning chances.

You must understand any game that you plan to play and employ strategies that have been proven to work. The tips discussed here do not guarantee you will win but will get you a step closer to being the next big winner at JackpotCity Casino.