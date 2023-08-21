The first signs of a neoplasm are mostly vague, not very specific, however it is important to speak to a doctor in the presence of: fever or fever (especially in the afternoon or at night) e a sense of weakness which last without apparent cause for more than two weeks; pain in the bones or joints that do not regress; painless swelling of a superficial lymph node of the neck, armpit or groin; loss of appetite and weight loss sudden and unwarranted; subcutaneous hemorrhages (small red spots called petechiae) and/or mucosal bleeding spontaneous (epistaxis and; bleeding and ulceration of the oral cavity).