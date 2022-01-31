At present and in the context of the country, there are many professionals who do not pursue their bachelor’s degree and that given the lack of opportunities, they take other jobs that allow them to earn an income to be able to pay daily debts such as food, transportation, medical services, house, among others.

However, there are also many professionals who pursue their careers without having a certificate or degree, this is because presumably in their areas it is not necessary to have this proof to be able to carry out their work activity, although it could be that this is no longer that simple.

And it is that, although the news only applies to the state of Jalisco, they point out that from 2023 several professionals must get certified every 5 years to be able to exercise your degree, which also includes that professionals have their professional license.

What are the professions that will require certification?

Architecture engineering Medicine Lawyers counters

According to local media, the certification must be carried out at least every five years and will be through a professional association specializing in its field. Noting that in the entity there is 350 thousand professions with ID, which translates into only 25% of professionals who graduate from the higher level. It is important to add that the experts point out that this service It will have a cost and will be similar to that of a professional license, according to local media.

The cost of the certificate for professions that do not require certification is 629 pesos and it is a single payment, for life. While in the case of professions that they need certification every five years the cost is around 320 pesos.

It should be noted that this modality was announced for the state of Jalisco and it will be over the years and the feasibility that this new rule will result in the sense of whether other states will be able to join the entity and also apply this measure. for its population.

How much each Mexican earns on average: Inegi

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), shared the data collected by the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENOE), where he reported the average monthly income of Mexicans.

Likewise, it was reported that on average, most Mexicans earn around 7 thousand 380 pesos per month. Below this figure, people who have a salary of 3,690 pesos predominate, while in the average there are all those who have an income of no more than 11,000 pesos.

For his part, according to the data provided by the Institute, he pointed out that the increase that took place at the beginning of this year in the country is directly related to the increase in inflation. The Institute pointed out that a total of 57.7 million as active population, of which only 6% of workers with formal employmentThey earn more than 15 thousand pesos a month.

The survey added that the general sum, of the 12.3% who work in the primary sector, 25% in the secondary or industrial sector, while 62.1%, are in the tertiary sector of services, as well as 0.6% did not specify the activity to which they were engaged.