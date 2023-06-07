In an increasingly globalized world, knowing the geographic details of our planet it becomes more and more important. In this article, we invite you to embark on a fascinating journey through the American continent and discover the capitals of its 35 countries.

From bustling metropolises to historic cities, this list will take you through a variety of unique destinations, giving you a deeper insight into the diversity and rich culture that characterizes America.

Below you will find the list of the countries of the american continent and their capitals:

1. Canada – Ottawa

2. United States – Washington DC

3. Mexico – Mexico City

4. Belize – Belmopan

5. Guatemala – Guatemala City

6. El Salvador – San Salvador

7. Honduras – Tegucigalpa

8. Nicaragua – Managua

9. Costa Rica – San Jose

10. Panama – Panama City

11. Cuba – Havana

12. Jamaica – Kingston

13. Haiti – Port-au-Prince

14. Dominican Republic – Santo Domingo

15. Bahamas – Nassau

16. Puerto Rico-San Juan

17. Antigua and Barbuda – Saint John’s

18. Dominica – Roseau

19. Saint Kitts and Nevis – Basseterre

20. Saint Lucia – Castries

21. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Kingstown

22. Grenada – St. George’s

23. Barbados – Bridgetown

24. Trinidad and Tobago – Port of Spain

25. Venezuela – Caracas

26. Colombia – Bogota

27. Guyana – Georgetown

28. Suriname – Paramaribo

29. Ecuador – Quito

30. Peru – Lima

31. Brazil – Brasilia

32. Bolivia – La Paz / Sucre

33. Paraguay – Asuncion

34. Chile – Santiago

35. Argentina – Buenos Aires

Exploring the capitals of the 35 countries of the American continent is just the beginning of an exciting journey through diverse cultures and impressive landscapes.

Each of these cities offers a unique and enriching experience, inviting us to immerse ourselves in its history, its people and its spirit. Dare to explore American continent and expand your geographical horizon!