In an increasingly globalized world, knowing the geographic details of our planet it becomes more and more important. In this article, we invite you to embark on a fascinating journey through the American continent and discover the capitals of its 35 countries.
From bustling metropolises to historic cities, this list will take you through a variety of unique destinations, giving you a deeper insight into the diversity and rich culture that characterizes America.
Below you will find the list of the countries of the american continent and their capitals:
1. Canada – Ottawa
2. United States – Washington DC
3. Mexico – Mexico City
4. Belize – Belmopan
5. Guatemala – Guatemala City
6. El Salvador – San Salvador
7. Honduras – Tegucigalpa
8. Nicaragua – Managua
9. Costa Rica – San Jose
10. Panama – Panama City
11. Cuba – Havana
12. Jamaica – Kingston
13. Haiti – Port-au-Prince
14. Dominican Republic – Santo Domingo
15. Bahamas – Nassau
16. Puerto Rico-San Juan
17. Antigua and Barbuda – Saint John’s
18. Dominica – Roseau
19. Saint Kitts and Nevis – Basseterre
20. Saint Lucia – Castries
21. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Kingstown
22. Grenada – St. George’s
23. Barbados – Bridgetown
24. Trinidad and Tobago – Port of Spain
25. Venezuela – Caracas
26. Colombia – Bogota
27. Guyana – Georgetown
28. Suriname – Paramaribo
29. Ecuador – Quito
30. Peru – Lima
31. Brazil – Brasilia
32. Bolivia – La Paz / Sucre
33. Paraguay – Asuncion
34. Chile – Santiago
35. Argentina – Buenos Aires
Exploring the capitals of the 35 countries of the American continent is just the beginning of an exciting journey through diverse cultures and impressive landscapes.
Each of these cities offers a unique and enriching experience, inviting us to immerse ourselves in its history, its people and its spirit. Dare to explore American continent and expand your geographical horizon!
