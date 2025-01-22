What are the BRICS, the group of countries in which Trump mistakenly puts Spain

A few hours after taking office, sitting in the Oval Office, the new president of the United States, Donald Trump, said that Spain is a member country of the BRICS, an international forum of which it is not a part and to which he has threatened to impose tariffs. 100% if it creates a rival currency to the US dollar.

What are the BRICS?

The BRICS is the name by which the group of emerging economies is known. The forum tries to position itself as an alternative model to the G7, which encompasses a small club of rich and industrialized economies – the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy, while the European Union is also represented in the group – and other Western-led institutions.

The BRICS are led by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, whose initials make up the acronym – which was, in turn, coined in the early 2000s by the chief economist of Goldman Sachs and initially did not include South Africa.

According to its website, it was the Russian side that initiated the creation of the group and the States expressed their interest in expanding multilateral cooperation to confront a world order dominated by Western powers.

The heads of state and government of the member countries meet annually and each nation assumes a rotating presidency of the group for one year. The first summit was held in 2009, in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. The last meeting was also in Russia, in Kazan. Currently the presidency is held by Brazil.

What countries make up the BRICS?

The BRICS have recently expanded to include other countries. In January last year Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined. Earlier this year, Brazil announced the official accession of Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation. The group’s expansion has been informally called BRICS+.

Saudi Arabia is still evaluating its membership more than a year after being invited, while Argentina resigned from joining after the arrival of the ultra Javier Milei to the presidency.

As the bloc continues to court new members, dozens of countries have expressed interest in joining the forum as a means to promote the interests of the so-called Global South.

What weight do they have?

Billions of people live in the BRICS countries. Before Indonesia’s entry, the bloc represented around 45% of the world’s population and, with China as the locomotive, a quarter of global GDP, a weight that rises to 35% if adjusted for purchasing power parity. , that is, if the effect of the exchange rate of the different currencies of each country on the prices is equalized.

Last October, the former president of Brazil and director of the New Development Bank of the BRICS countries, Dilma Rousseff, said that the nations of the group “have already surpassed the G7 in importance” if their GDP is taken as a measurement parameter. The rich country club comprises 10% of the world’s population.

One point that is becoming more important is commodity trading. In the heat of enlargement, there has been talk that with countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as members, the bloc would cover 40% of crude oil production and exports.

What about the ‘BRICS currency’?

Donald Trump has threatened to impose extraordinary heavy tariffs on BRICS countries if they adopt a new currency to replace the US dollar. The BRICS have tried to reduce dependence on the dollar in international trade. Although there have been conversations about it, the group does not have a common currency nor has it been agreed upon.

Following Trump’s threats, some members of the BRICS have wanted to make it clear that the creation of a currency is not currently among the plans of the forum of emerging economies. The South African government has said that talks within the BRICS are focused on trade between member countries using their own national currencies. India’s foreign minister has also clarified that “there is no proposal” for a BRICS currency and that New Delhi has “no interest in weakening the dollar.” Along the same lines, in a recent interview with the EFE Agency, Ambassador Eduardo Saboia, head of the Brazilian delegation at the forum, assured that his country will insist on promoting trade in local currencies among the members of the bloc, not to “ compete” with the dollar, but to take advantage of the “dynamism” of emerging economies.

Experts have pointed out the difficulties involved in a project of this type, given the economic, political and geographical disparities between the group’s powers. Some emphasize that a BRICS currency would require significant political commitments, such as a banking union and a fiscal union.